It is extremely common to find multi-sport athletes throughout a high school lineup, but doing the same at the next level is a rarity with the demands of college athletics. A few dedicated individuals take on the challenge and embrace the opportunity. Derby alums Cayden Brown and Tatum Boettjer are heading into the first year of college athletics, ready for the next chapter in their careers as two-sport athletes.
Brown was a standout wide receiver and pitcher for the Panthers and committed to play football at MidAmerica Nazarene University in February. After an outstanding baseball season and conversations with the MNU baseball program, he officially committed to continue his baseball career in July.
Boettjer excelled at volleyball and basketball for Derby, claiming All-AVCTL-I honors in both sports. She committed to play both sports at Barton County Community College.
Adjusting to the level of play could be a big jump for both athletes, and the two know they can’t only rely on one thing, like in high school. Brown said one of his strengths on the mound was the ability to use his fastball to overpower hitters but knows he is going to have to use his off-speed pitches to outsmart his opponents.
Boettjer began the volleyball preseason on Aug. 1, and said she has seen that she has a lot to learn in making the jump from high school to college.
“My new coach has really shown me that I don’t know everything, and I really need to work on how I think of the game,” Boettjer said. “Just understanding that you are going to have to play differently against different opponents, and the game is faster. He is really trying to get into my head that I have not even reached my full potential and need to be humbled a little bit and knows that there are a lot of things that I need to work on.”
From an outsider's perspective, taking on two sports plus college classes seems like a lot to balance. Despite the workload, it is a rare opportunity to play at a high level, and the belief shown by the coaches provided confidence for the athletes.
“I haven’t heard a whole lot about [being a two-sport athlete] outside of people telling me that I’m crazy or I am going to be so busy,” Brown said. “It will be a challenge, but I’m blessed to have two coaches who are fine with me doing both sports. If they think I can handle the load that is all that matters.”
Boettjer talked with her coaches at Barton when making the decision to take on two sports. Preparation was the biggest piece of advice she received when balancing the new college life.
“I got the most info on what to do from my coaches here at Barton,” Boettjer said. “They said I really need to focus on taking care of my body, getting good sleep and eating right. There is really nothing you can do outside of making sure you are prepared.”
Developing team chemistry is crucial at any level, but Boettjer might miss out on some of the preseason with basketball because the two seasons will slightly overlap.
“It is not so much about missing out on the conditioning and preparation because I am still playing a sport, but I will be missing out on the emotional connection with all the basketball girls,” Boettjer said. “I am telling myself that whatever sport I am in, I need to focus on keeping the relationship with both so I will be able to transition over and know everyone just as well.”
Boettjer said her roommate is in the same situation, so it will be nice to have at least one person who has a similar schedule to her.
Brown officially headed to campus on Aug. 5 for fall camp and has already seen a huge difference in the size of the older players and put in work in the summer to build muscle to hit the ground running.
The summer was a crucial time for the two to get conditioned for the demands of the college season, and both received offseason workout plans from their respective schools. Brown got his first taste of balancing both sports because he was also playing summer baseball on top of his new workout program.
Boettjer helped at the high school volleyball team camp and worked with Derby volleyball head coach Shelby Kraus to get some extra time on the court, which she said was extremely beneficial.
The former Panthers are back to square one as freshmen and are looking to contribute in any way they can. Brown said he is looking to help the team in any way he can and a big goal would be winning an accolade in his freshman season. Boettjer said she is aiming to get some time on the court as a freshman this season.
“I definitely just want to improve in both; I would like to be playing, so that is going to come with a lot of improvement,” Boettjer said. “At the end of the day, I just want to get to Nationals in both teams, but my goal is just to be playing.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.