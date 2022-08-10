Cayden Brown MNU

Cayden Brown committed to play both football and baseball at MidAmerica Nazarene University. Brown was an All-AVCTL-I wide receiver and pitcher.

 FILE

It is extremely common to find multi-sport athletes throughout a high school lineup, but doing the same at the next level is a rarity with the demands of college athletics. A few dedicated individuals take on the challenge and embrace the opportunity. Derby alums Cayden Brown and Tatum Boettjer are heading into the first year of college athletics, ready for the next chapter in their careers as two-sport athletes.

Brown was a standout wide receiver and pitcher for the Panthers and committed to play football at MidAmerica Nazarene University in February. After an outstanding baseball season and conversations with the MNU baseball program, he officially committed to continue his baseball career in July.

Boettjer Barton 2

Tatum Boettjer received All-AVCTL-I accolades in both volleyball and basketball at Derby and committed to continue both careers at Barton Community College.

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0

sports@derbyinformer.com

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.