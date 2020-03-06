Koch Arena has almost become a second home for Lady Panther basketball.
Derby is headed back to the Class 6A state tournament, knocking off Dodge City, 43-24. It is its fifth-straight state tournament and also its third consecutive season with at least 20 wins.
Senior Sydney Nilles scored a game-high 12 points, while freshman Addy Brown was also in double figures with 11.
“It’s just sinking in right now,” coach Jodie Karsak said of its run to state. “Really what it is [from this team] is buy in.”
For Nilles and her three senior teammates, they become the second-straight graduating class to end each year of their career at state. It's a well-deserved award for a team that has gone 86-8 at Derby. That includes a state championship, three league titles and three midseason-tournament titles.
“We know that we as seniors wanted to be strong for this team,” Nilles said. “I’m just so proud of these girls because they put their heart into [this game].”
Heading into the sub-state championship game, Derby’s defense (30.7) sat within a point of Wichita Heights (30.6) for the top scoring defense in Class 6A.
Karsak’s squad carried that banner proudly against Dodge City. It held its 6A West foe to five points in the each of the final three quarters, including 20.5 percent overall shooting. Almost all of the first 15 minutes went by without the Lady Demons hitting a shot inside the 3-point line.
“Our defense… wow,” the Derby coach said. “… I noticed in pregame that they were shooting a lot of 3s. It seemed like they were going to live and die by the 3. They were struggling to get any good looks [in the game]
While Dodge City didn’t let Derby’s lead slip past 11 points until the fourth quarter, the No. 4 seed in the 6A West bracket maintained its hold on the contest.
Senior Heather Mills capped an opening 8-0 run for Derby. It held its opponent scoreless over the first five minutes of the game.
Amaya Perez hit a 3 to cut Derby’s lead 11-9 in the final minute of the first quarter. However, Derby’s Jaidyn Schomp squashed that momentum with a triple of her own with 25 seconds remaining. The junior scored all seven of her points in the first half of the game.
Leading 25-14 at halftime, the Lady Panthers saw their lead drop to eight points after a Camree Johnson jumper with 5:09 left in the third quarter.
The first of two second-half 3s from freshman Maryn Archer stretched Derby’s lead to 30-19 heading into the fourth quarter. Dodge City never cut the game to single digits in the final eight minutes.
A distinct height advantage gave Derby a weapon inside (36-29 in rebounds), allowing it to overcome a physical half court defense from Dodge City.
“This was huge in just getting us ready for the state tournament,” Brown said. “We have to expect that [physical] caliber of play. They got after it, but we were ready and came out and fought hard.”
Derby enters the state tournament with a dozen wins in a row and arguably as much momentum as any team in Class 6A. It has won each of those games by an average of nearly 31 points per game.
The Lady Panthers opponent is TBD. Brackets will be finalized Sunday morning. With its trip to the Wichita State campus, it will also be in pursuit of its fourth-straight state semifinal, having played in two championship games and a consolation final over the last three years.
Class 6A girls state qualifiers, by record. Official brackets coming later in weekend.1️⃣/2️⃣ Liberal (22-0)1️⃣/2️⃣ Topeka (22-0)3️⃣ Wichita Heights (21-1)4️⃣ @LadyPantherBB (20-2)5️⃣ SM Northwest (18-4)6️⃣ Olathe East (17-5)7️⃣ Olathe North (16-6)8️⃣ Olathe South (15-7)— Derby Informer Sports (@Derby_Sports) March 7, 2020
DODGE CITY: 9 5 5 5— 24
DERBY: 14 11 5 13— 43
RED DEMONS: Johnson 10, B. Unruh 8, K. Unruh 3, Perez 3.
LADY PANTHERS: Nilles 12, Brown 11, Archer 9, Schomp 7, Mills 4.