Shelby Kraus was like any other fall coach, making weekly reminders of the challenges this season would bring. The longtime coach understood that the final practice, set or match could come at any moment due to potential shutdowns or quarantines.
The unknowns didn’t slow down Derby’s season, however, it only made it sweeter. After not reaching the state tournament for 17 years, the program (22-11) has now qualified in back-to-back seasons.
It traveled to Wichita Southeast for its Class 6A sub-state bracket, defeating Wichita South (25-5, 25-14) and the hosts (25-10, 25-16) to claim its state berth.
“We tried to play every practice or match like it could be our last,” Kraus said. “That weighs on you… to get to this point is a celebration in and of itself just to get to sub-state. Winning, obviously, is a highlight too.”
The Panthers will host Garden City in Tuesday’s state quarterfinals at 6:00 p.m. The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) changed the formatting this fall due COVID-19 protocols. All state quarterfinals are played at schools in a best 3-out-of-5 match. The winners advance to pool play at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center in Salina for pool and bracketed play on Friday, Oct. 30.
Class 6A Wichita Southeast sub-state results (Oct. 24)—
PLAY-IN: Wichita South def. Wichita West (25-22, 25-17)
SEMIFINAL: Derby def. Wichita South (25-5, 25-14)
SEMIFINAL: Wichita Southeast def. Campus (21-25, 25-18, 25-19)
CHAMPIONSHIP: Derby def. Wichita Southeast (25-10, 25-16)
Class 6A state quarterfinals, to be played on Oct. 27—
Garden City (19-13) at Derby (22-11)
Wichita Northwest (12-1) at Washburn Rural (31-4)
Lawrence Free State (18-13) at Olathe Northwest (26-0)
SM Northwest (26-5) at BV West (21-7)
Derby certainly has been a fixture near or atop AVCTL-I standings for much of Kraus’ tenure. It won its first league title last fall since 2015. While it finished third this year, its coach is pleased to see it assert itself on the state stage and show that it can compete among Class 6A’s best on a yearly basis.
“I feel really good about where we’re at, especially when you consider the personnel we had to replace from [last season],” Kraus said. “We had some big shoes to fill and there were some girls uncertain how this season would go. This turnout has shown them that we can compete and there wasn’t any reason to second-guess what we could do.”
Derby had gone 5-4 through its final nine matches of the regular season, but Kraus’ crew finished off Wichita South and Southeast in two sets apiece.
It completely overwhelmed Wichita South in its sub-state semifinal match. Each of Wichita South’s five points in the opening set came courtesy of an errant serve. Kraus applauded her players for taking control and wrapping up the match quickly.
“We needed to play like we deserved to win and do it with authority,” she said. “We did a pretty nice job of that, especially in the Wichita South match.”
While Kraus felt like Derby could assert itself, she also watched attentively to see how it would handle adversity when it struck. After breezing past Wichita Southeast, 25-10, in the opener of the championship match, the hosts led the second set until Derby tied it at 14 apiece.
The Panthers scored 11 of the final 13 points to pick up the 25-16 win.
“It took us five or six points to get settled in, but we played the end of the sets better [on Saturday],” Kraus said. “We’ve struggled with closing and we worked on pressure situations in practice.”