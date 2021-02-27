Cason Lindsey didn’t think twice about moving to 152 pounds.
The preseason decision to meet Dodge City’s Luke Barker, who is also a returning state champion, atop the weight class was an opportunity that he never wanted to walk away from.
After dropping the first match of 2020-21 to the Red Demon sophomore, Lindsey took home the top prize on 6A’s biggest stage (dec. 4-3) after also beating him at sub-state last Saturday. An escape in the final 10 seconds of the third period sealed the state championship.
6A STATE CHAMPION 🤼♂️🥇🏆@cason_lindsey10 picks up his second-straight state title, knocking off Dodge City’s Luke Barker (dec. 4-3).@Derbywrestling1 @DerbyAD @DHS_Panthers pic.twitter.com/hWVMnVTZNb— Derby Informer Sports (@Derby_Sports) February 28, 2021
“I’m not a runner and it’s not the person I am,” Lindsey said of staying at 152 pounds. “What defines us [as wrestlers] is what happens at the end of the season. I wanted to prove to everybody that it doesn’t matter what happens first.”
Barker’s takedown with 1:02 left in the third period knotted the score at 3 apiece. With two seconds left, an escape was all Lindsey needed to hoist a state championship.
x 2: Lindsey is officially crowned a two-time state champion. pic.twitter.com/59DCQ85EA2— Derby Informer Sports (@Derby_Sports) February 28, 2021
“It’s about digging deep and finding what’s inside of you,” Lindsey said. “He’s a great wrestler and I’m sure he was thinking what he had to do to hold me down. It was going to come down to who was going to reach deeper... the third period is won by who has the bigger heart and I truly believe that.”
It was a matter of experience in the eyes of coach Bill Ross. Having watched Lindsey wrestle in the championship semifinals all four years and wrestle in three-straight championship matches, the longtime coach felt it gave Lindsey the edge he needed.
Lindsey joined Triston Wills as Derby’s two multi-state champions over the last four seasons.
“It makes you happy to see someone who has put the time in to reach their goals,” Ross said. “It’s one of the great things about my job. He has put his time in and he deserves to be recognized as one of Derby’s elite wrestlers.”
Alongside Washburn Rural’s Bishop Murray, the Derby senior is also one of two Class 6A wrestlers this year to win four state medals and two or more state championships.
Saturday’s championship match at 106 pounds was a very difficult pill to swallow for senior Cody Woods.
The clock read 0:00 and the score was 8-6 in his favor. However, a contested call from Washburn Rural coach Damon Parker wiped his third-period near fall off the scoreboard. It made it a 6-6 tie and sent the match through two overtimes. Morrison ended up picking up the pin and the victory.
“I can relate to him because I’m a two-time state runner-up myself,” Ross said. “I know how hard it is to deal with that... I told him to let it fuel him in everything he does in life. He’ll never forget it and he won’t be able to get past it, but he can accomplish great things because of it.”
Woods had beaten Morrison at regionals and sub-state, but was on the wrong end on the final weekend of the season. The senior wraps up his career as a three-time state medalist and two-time state runner-up.
Working to manage his own emotions, Ross said Woods deserves to be commended for how he handled difficult circumstances.
“About 10 minutes after he got beat, he told me he felt very blessed,” Ross said of the conversation. “That’s an inspiration to me right there... it’s a testament to his character and the type of kid he is. It’s a wrestling match and it meant everything to him, but he sees he is going to be okay.”
Sophomore Tate Rusher’s day got off to an atypical start when Olathe East’s Jacob Bradley had to back out due to injury. It set up a match with the No. 1 wrestler in his weight class, Joe Triscornia of Olathe North. Rusher trailed Triscornia by just two points as they entered the third period. However, the eventual state runner-up scored eight points in the third period to pick up the major decision.
The sophomore met Dodge City’s Ismael Ramirez for a second-straight week in the consolation semifinals. He picked up a takedown and three-point near fall to get the sudden victory.
Rusher wrapped up a fourth-place finish after losing to Campus’ Dylan Sheler (dec. 6-4). The sophomore narrowly fell to Sheler two weeks in a row after dropping the championship match at sub-state.
“His love for the sport, I don’t worry about him at all,” Ross said of Rusher. “... This tournament is going to do nothing but help his confidence moving forward.”
Wash earned his first state medal in his first trip to Hartman Arena. The sophomore was expected to fill a void in the varsity lineup, but Ross and his staff said he met revised expectations.
“If you would have asked me halfway through the year, it wouldn’t have been a surprise that he would be a state placer,” Ross said. “He is one of our most improved guys and he proved that.”
The sophomore faced Wichita West’s Quentin Saunders for a second-straight week. The two-time state champion pinned Wash in the second period of sub-state, but he walked away with a 3-0 decision at state. It’s a rare feat to not be pinned against Saunders, who won his third state championship this weekend.
His day finished in the consolation final, narrowly falling to Liberal’s Tony Rivero (dec. 3-1).
Egan’s freshman season was highlighted last February by becoming the fourth freshman to place fourth or better over the last five years years. He once again finished fourth as a sophomore, dropping the consolation final to Campus’ Jacob Rymer on a last-second takedown.
“He knows how to compete at this level and especially because it’s the second time he has placed,” Ross said. “I know he would like to join some of the elite wrestlers in program history to become a four-time state placer. We’re not looking that far ahead, but he has the talent to reach that level.”
6A State Wrestling, at Hartman Arena in Park City (Feb. 27)
106: Cody Woods (34-6)
def. Kasen Smith, Gardner-Edgerton (fall, 1:26)
def. Nolan Bradley, Lawrence Free State (dec. 4-3)
1ST PLACE: lost to Jonathan Morrison, Washburn Rural (fall, 7:21)
126: Tate Rusher (31-12)
def. Jacob Bradley, Olathe East (inj. forfeit)
lost to Joe Triscornia, Olathe North (MD 14-6)
def. Ismael Ramirez, Dodge City (SV-1 7-2)
3RD PLACE: lost to Dylan Sheler, Campus (dec. 6-4)
132: Knowlyn Egan (32-12)
def. Jacob Bartlett, BV Northwest (fall, 4:35)
lost to Damian Mendez, Dodge City (fall, 1:50)
def. Trevor Vasquez, Olathe North (dec. 3-1)
3RD PLACE: lost to Jacob Rymer, Campus (dec. 3-1)
152: Cason Lindsey (36-2)
def. Veda Gummadipudi, BV West (fall, 1:14)
def. Nick Vincent, Washburn Rural (fall, 1:44)
CHAMPIONSHIP: def. Luke Barker, Dodge City (dec. 4-3)
182: Miles Wash (28-9)
def. Malique Washington, Olathe East (fall, 3:29)
lost to Quentin Saunders, Wichita West (dec. 3-0)
def. Remington Stiles, Washburn Rural (dec. 4-0)
3RD PLACE: lost to Tony Rivero, Liberal (dec. 3-1)