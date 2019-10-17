Shelby Kraus never doubted what her team could do.
As the longtime Derby volleyball coach watched her team train and practice over the last five months, she got a glimpse of a roster that she felt could compete for championships in 2019.
The first possible title on that list is now in Derby’s hands as it swept Salina South (25-18, 29-27) and Campus (25-9, 25-4) on Tuesday to claim the AVCTL-I crown.
It is the first time that the Panthers (29-8) have won at least a share of the league title since splitting it with Newton in 2015.
“The way we played through the summer is how you’d typically play midway through a fall season,” Kraus said. “… I knew that we could do it.”
By sweeping the final league triangular, Derby also sealed a home sub-state tournament as one of the top four seeds in the Class 6A ‘West’ regional rankings. It’ll finish off its regular season in a triangular against Ark City and Andover Central on Tuesday, Oct. 17.
“It’s going to be a huge honor,” senior Jalen Keener said of clinching a home sub-state. “We deserve this and we’ve fought for this.”
Only three of its 12 league matches went to three sets. Derby also won 11 of its 27 sets by 10 or more points.
Newton gave Derby its lone league loss this year, but Kraus’ crew won the four other matches against its league foe.
The Derby coach said the loss at the Railers’ home triangular was the perfect tool to carry them through the last three weeks.
“When we lost at Newton, it was a huge wakeup call for us,” she said. “We talked about how the loss sucked, but we needed it.”
It’s monumental growth for a team that is looking to reach 30 wins for the first time since 2015. Kraus quickly credited her seniors for taking the reins of this year’s roster.
“Some of these girls have been on varsity for three years, so they’ve worked for this,” Kraus said. “We’ve been through some ups and downs and this year has been very rewarding.”
Derby won its first tournament in four years when it took down Wichita Trinity in the championship of the Andover Invitational. Its 6-0 finish in the tournament also provided a look at the challenge that awaits the Panthers in sub-state or beyond.