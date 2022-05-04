Through a release from Wichita State University President Richard Muma earlier today, WSU announced a transition in athletics leadership with the termination of current athletic director Darron Boatright effective immediately.
Boatright had worked with WSU for 12 years – six as Director of Athletics. Senior Associate Athletic Director Sarah Adams will serve as Interim Director of Athletics during the transition.
"While there were certainly achievements and successes during [Boatright's] tenure, there were significant, ongoing concerns that became acute in recent weeks, ones that I did not believe could be addressed," Muma said. "This decision is in the best interests of Wichita State, our coaches and staff, and our student-athletes."
The university will be now be utilizing an experienced firm to help launch a national search for a new Director of Athletics "who will elevate us to unprecedented heights," according to Muma.