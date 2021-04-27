Derby’s Megan Keil among All-SEC swimmers
COLUMBIA, Mo. – A total of 15 members of the Mizzou men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams earned 2020-21 All-Southeastern Conference honors, the league announced recently. The 15 recipients stand as the second-most for the program since the Tigers joined the SEC.
Among those receiving honors was Derby’s Megan Keil, who earned second team All-SEC honors (made of second and third-place finishers in each event).
Keil was part of two women’s relays earning runner-up finishes in the SEC, as Keil and Mizzou took second in both the 200 free and 200 medley relays.
Myers named First Team All-American
Former Derby Panther Aliyah Myers was recently named an NJCAA Division II Women’s Basketball First Team All-American after completing her sophomore season at Kansas City Kansas Community College.
Myers averaged 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists per game for the Blue Devils in the 2020-2021 season, helping the team to a 21-4 overall record and a birth in the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Manning joins Maryland coaching staff
(AP) Maryland hired former Wake Forest coach Danny Manning as an assistant on Mark Turgeon’s staff on Monday, reuniting a couple of old college teammates.
Manning, who played with Turgeon at Kansas in the 1980s, spent the past year as an ESPN analyst. He was fired by Wake Forest after finishing with a losing record (78-111) in five of six seasons and just one NCAA Tournament appearance.
“Danny and I go way back,” Turgeon said during a video call. “I always knew Danny was going to be a great coach because I played with him. I know how smart of a player he was. Probably never thought this time would happen that we would join together.”
Manning won the NCAA title and was player of the year at Kansas in 1988, the season after Turgeon left, and was an assistant on Bill Self’s staff when the Jayhawks were national champions in 2008.
Manning coached Tulsa from 2012-14 before getting the head job at Wake Forest. Maryland is coming off a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and Turgeon (who also coached at Wichita State from 2000-2007) recently signed a contract extension through 2026.