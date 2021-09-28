The Kansas High School Activities Association announced on Sept. 24 the football classification changes and adjustments that will go into effect during the 2022-2023 academic year.
The adjustment in football classifications changes with enrollment with the 6A classification in the 1,832-1,083 student range for the 2022-23 academic year. As with each cycle, there are some changes of note, including a couple that could introduce some new playoff opponents for Derby football in the 2022-2023 season.
Wichita Heights and Wichita Northwest will be promoted into class 6A while Harmon and Wichita West will move down to 5A.
Lansing and Great Bend will make the jump from 4A to 5A. Both St. Thomas Aquinas and Schlagle will move down to 4A.
General Class Classifications Changes 6A-4A
2022-23:
6A: Wichita Heights (5A),
Wichita Northwest (5A)
5A: Harmon (6A),
Wichita West (6A),
Great Bend (4A),
Lansing (4A)
4A: Schlagle (5A),
St. Thomas Aquinas (5A)