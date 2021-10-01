KSHSFB

KANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES 

Thursday, September 30 

Golden Plains 52, Deerfield 7

Olathe West 45, SM West 0

Pittsburg Colgan 34, Southeast 12

Friday, October 1

Andover 49, Wichita Heights 7

Andover Central 51, Valley Center 10

Attica/Argonia 60, Pretty Prairie 12

Axtell 54, Frankfort 8

BV Northwest 55, BV Southwest 8

Basehor-Linwood 42, Shawnee Heights 7

Belle Plaine 43, Bluestem 0

Bishop Miege 28, BV West 14

Blue Valley 45, BV North 23

Borger, Texas 2, Ulysses 0

Buhler 56, Augusta 21

Burlingame 47, Washington County 0

Caldwell 51, Stafford 14

Chanute 44, Independence 0

Chaparral 41, Garden Plain 21

Chase County 56, Flinthills 30

Cheney 27, Pratt 14

Cheylin 45, Greeley County 0

Christian Brothers College, Mo. 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

Cimarron 60, Syracuse 12

Circle 35, Winfield 31

Clearwater 31, Halstead 20

Clifton-Clyde 50, Valley Falls 6

Columbus 28, Cherryvale 6

Concordia 50, Clay Center 0

Cunningham 72, Ashland 24

Derby 55, Hutchinson 6

Dighton 50, Ingalls 0

Ellinwood 9, Salina Sacred Heart 6, OT

Fort Scott 19, Labette County 15

Fredonia 35, Neodesha 0

Frontenac 42, Burlington 6

Galena 38, Caney Valley 22

Garden City 49, Liberal 0

Girard 38, Prairie View 15

Goddard-Eisenhower 24, Goddard 0

Goessel 42, Moundridge 22

Hays-TMP-Marian 27, Ellis 0

Hillsboro 62, Haven 0

Hoisington 36, Minneapolis 6

Holton 50, Royal Valley 0

Humboldt 50, West Franklin 7

Hutchinson Trinity 21, Marion 18

Inman 48, Plainville 

Iola 34, Anderson County 7

Jackson Heights 38, Troy 15

Junction City 54, Topeka West 16

KC Piper 23, Tonganoxie 20

Kingman 41, Douglass 7

Lawrence Free State 41, Mill Valley 20

Leavenworth 14, Lansing 7

Little River 60, Canton-Galva 52

Lyons 36, Sterling 12

Maize 28, Salina South 7

Maize South 68, Newton 24

Manhattan 48, Topeka Seaman 21

Moscow 45, Pawnee Heights 28

Mulvane 51, Coffeyville 6

Norwich 42, Sylvan-Lucas 12

Olpe 63, Pleasanton 0

Osborne 36, Hanover 26

Ottawa 30, Bonner Springs 13

Parsons 42, Baxter Springs 7

Pittsburg 35, Wichita South 20

Riverton 16, Erie 0

Rock Creek 34, Sabetha 20

Russell 12, Scott City 7

SM Northwest 41, Lawrence 24

Salina Central 51, Arkansas City 14

Sedan 60, Oswego 8

Sedgwick 55, Ell-Saline 12

Silver Lake 63, Mission Valley 0

Smith Center 41, Oakley 8

Smoky Valley 40, Goodland 6

Southeast Saline 45, Colby 0

Spring Hill 28, DeSoto 14

St. James Academy 33, St. Pius X (Kansas City), Mo. 13

St. Paul 52, Altoona-Midway 0

Thunder Ridge 54, Rock Hills 0

Topeka Hayden 38, Osawatomie 0

Uniontown 50, Northern Heights 6

Victoria 56, Central Plains 6

Wamego 22, Paola 21

Washburn Rural 45, Emporia 9

Wellsville 45, Eureka 12

Wichita Bishop Carroll 54, Wichita North 53

Wichita Collegiate 56, Wichita Trinity 7

Wichita Northwest 55, Wichita Campus 21

Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates. 

0
0
0
0
0