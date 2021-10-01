KANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
Thursday, September 30
Golden Plains 52, Deerfield 7
Olathe West 45, SM West 0
Pittsburg Colgan 34, Southeast 12
Friday, October 1
Andover 49, Wichita Heights 7
Andover Central 51, Valley Center 10
Attica/Argonia 60, Pretty Prairie 12
Axtell 54, Frankfort 8
BV Northwest 55, BV Southwest 8
Basehor-Linwood 42, Shawnee Heights 7
Belle Plaine 43, Bluestem 0
Bishop Miege 28, BV West 14
Blue Valley 45, BV North 23
Borger, Texas 2, Ulysses 0
Buhler 56, Augusta 21
Burlingame 47, Washington County 0
Caldwell 51, Stafford 14
Chanute 44, Independence 0
Chaparral 41, Garden Plain 21
Chase County 56, Flinthills 30
Cheney 27, Pratt 14
Cheylin 45, Greeley County 0
Christian Brothers College, Mo. 42, St. Thomas Aquinas 7
Cimarron 60, Syracuse 12
Circle 35, Winfield 31
Clearwater 31, Halstead 20
Clifton-Clyde 50, Valley Falls 6
Columbus 28, Cherryvale 6
Concordia 50, Clay Center 0
Cunningham 72, Ashland 24
Derby 55, Hutchinson 6
Dighton 50, Ingalls 0
Ellinwood 9, Salina Sacred Heart 6, OT
Fort Scott 19, Labette County 15
Fredonia 35, Neodesha 0
Frontenac 42, Burlington 6
Galena 38, Caney Valley 22
Garden City 49, Liberal 0
Girard 38, Prairie View 15
Goddard-Eisenhower 24, Goddard 0
Goessel 42, Moundridge 22
Hays-TMP-Marian 27, Ellis 0
Hillsboro 62, Haven 0
Hoisington 36, Minneapolis 6
Holton 50, Royal Valley 0
Humboldt 50, West Franklin 7
Hutchinson Trinity 21, Marion 18
Inman 48, Plainville
Iola 34, Anderson County 7
Jackson Heights 38, Troy 15
Junction City 54, Topeka West 16
KC Piper 23, Tonganoxie 20
Kingman 41, Douglass 7
Lawrence Free State 41, Mill Valley 20
Leavenworth 14, Lansing 7
Little River 60, Canton-Galva 52
Lyons 36, Sterling 12
Maize 28, Salina South 7
Maize South 68, Newton 24
Manhattan 48, Topeka Seaman 21
Moscow 45, Pawnee Heights 28
Mulvane 51, Coffeyville 6
Norwich 42, Sylvan-Lucas 12
Olpe 63, Pleasanton 0
Osborne 36, Hanover 26
Ottawa 30, Bonner Springs 13
Parsons 42, Baxter Springs 7
Pittsburg 35, Wichita South 20
Riverton 16, Erie 0
Rock Creek 34, Sabetha 20
Russell 12, Scott City 7
SM Northwest 41, Lawrence 24
Salina Central 51, Arkansas City 14
Sedan 60, Oswego 8
Sedgwick 55, Ell-Saline 12
Silver Lake 63, Mission Valley 0
Smith Center 41, Oakley 8
Smoky Valley 40, Goodland 6
Southeast Saline 45, Colby 0
Spring Hill 28, DeSoto 14
St. James Academy 33, St. Pius X (Kansas City), Mo. 13
St. Paul 52, Altoona-Midway 0
Thunder Ridge 54, Rock Hills 0
Topeka Hayden 38, Osawatomie 0
Uniontown 50, Northern Heights 6
Victoria 56, Central Plains 6
Wamego 22, Paola 21
Washburn Rural 45, Emporia 9
Wellsville 45, Eureka 12
Wichita Bishop Carroll 54, Wichita North 53
Wichita Collegiate 56, Wichita Trinity 7
Wichita Northwest 55, Wichita Campus 21