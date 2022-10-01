KANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
WEEK FIVE [Sept. 29-Oct. 1]
Thursday, September 29
Deerfield 49, Moscow 33
Olathe West 53, SM Northwest 49
Wichita Bishop Carroll 55, Wichita North 0
Friday, September 30
Andale 108, Nickerson 0
Andover 27, Goddard-Eisenhower 25
Ashland 55, Rolla 6
Atchison 55, KC Washington 6
Axtell 62, BV Randolph 0
BV Southwest 31, BV North 10
BV West 27, BV Northwest 26
Baldwin 41, Anderson County 20
Basehor-Linwood 35, Leavenworth 31
Beloit 48, Phillipsburg 12
Bishop Miege 40, Blue Valley 0
Buhler 22, Mulvane 7
Burden Central 64, Udall 14
Burlingame 57, Cair Paravel 26
Burlington 20, Iola 18
Caney Valley 38, Neodesha 12
Canton-Galva 54, Fairfield 0
Centralia 28, Jackson Heights 6
Chanute 34, Independence 10
Chaparral 42, Douglass 6
Chase County 72, Maranatha Academy 8
Cheney 27, Smoky Valley 14
Cherryvale 36, Fredonia 14
Cheylin 61, Greeley County 12
Cimarron 23, Larned 14
Circle 37, Augusta 15
Clearwater 49, Wichita Trinity 20
Clifton-Clyde 56, Lincoln 6
Concordia 38, Hiawatha 12
Conway Springs 36, Ellinwood 0
Council Grove 21, West Franklin 0
Crest 60, St. Paul 14
Cunningham 46, Pawnee Heights 0
DeSoto 28, Shawnee Heights 0
Derby 70, Wichita Campus 13
Dighton 54, Otis-Bison 6
Ell-Saline 36, Rock Hills 18
Ellsworth 55, Lyons 0
Erie 12, Uniontown 6
Frankfort 51, Linn 6
Frontenac 35, Columbus 8
Galena 52, Baxter Springs 14
Garden City 35, Liberal 14
Garden Plain 45, Haven 18
Girard 41, Prairie View 8
Goddard 20, Andover Central 14
Goessel 54, Solomon 22
Golden Plains 50, Western Plains-Healy 0
Goodland 28, Norton 25
Great Bend 21, Dodge City 14
Halstead 55, Hillsboro 21
Hanover 48, Doniphan West 0
Hays 48, Ulysses 14
Hill City 20, Quinter 12
Holcomb 39, Colby 12
Holton 48, Royal Valley 15
Hoxie 54, Oberlin-Decatur 0
Humboldt 42, Eureka 14
Hutchinson 42, Salina South 7
Inman 21, Hutchinson Trinity 3
Jayhawk Linn 58, Central Heights 13
Jefferson North 42, Oskaloosa 7
Junction City 24, Washburn Rural 6
KC Piper 62, KC Turner 6
KC Sumner 26, KC Schlagle 17
KC Wyandotte 54, KC Harmon 0
Kapaun Mount Carmel 70, Wichita Southeast 0
Kingman 28, Hesston 0
Kinsley 52, Hutchinson Central Christian 38
La Crosse 46, Pratt Skyline 0
Labette County 25, Fort Scott 8
Lakin 61, Southwestern Hts. 16
Lansing 42, Topeka West 0
Lawrence 44, SM North 14
Lawrence Free State 45, SM South 13
Lincoln College Prep, Mo. 59, Highland Park 22
Little River 46, Moundridge 0
Louisburg 28, Eudora 27, OT
Macksville 58, Ness City 12
Madison/Hamilton 40, Lyndon 26
Maize 63, Maize South 26
Manhattan 58, Emporia 7
Marion 60, Belle Plaine 9
Marmaton Valley 52, Hartford 46
McPherson 24, Winfield 0
Meade 58, South Gray 6
Medicine Lodge 28, Sterling 12
Mill Valley 45, Olathe South 14
Minneapolis 64, Horton 0
Minneola 76, Satanta 38
Natoma 37, Centre 28
Nemaha Central 67, Jefferson West 6
Newton 26, Arkansas City 13
Northern Valley 53, Triplains-Brewster 6
Olathe North 13, Gardner-Edgerton 2
Olathe Northwest 12, Olathe East 7
Olpe def. Northern Heights, forfeit
Osage City 52, Sedgwick 28
Osborne 52, St. John's Beloit-Tipton 30
Oswego 52, Sedan 48
Parsons 55, Riverton 7
Peabody-Burns 46, Southern Coffey 0
Pike Valley 44, Wakefield 6
Pittsburg 20, Paola 14
Pittsburg Colgan 48, Northeast-Arma 0
Plainville 30, Ellis 25
Pratt 37, Hoisington 13
Rawlins County 54, Stockton 6
Remington 67, Bluestem 0
Riverside 34, Onaga 9
Rock Creek 56, Marysville 21
Rockhurst, Mo. 32, St. Thomas Aquinas 11
Rose Hill 16, Abilene 12
Russell 22, Hays-TMP-Marian 0
SM East 57, SM West 14
Sabetha 35, Riley County 0
Salina Sacred Heart 27, Valley Heights 6
Santa Fe Trail 28, Osawatomie 8
Scott City 27, Hugoton 21
Silver Lake 22, Rossville 21, OT
Smith Center 37, Oakley 7
South Barber 44, South Central 28
Southeast Saline 26, Clay Center 14
Southern Cloud 86, Chase 38
Spring Hill 56, Ottawa 25
St. Joseph Le Blond, Mo. 40, KC East Christian 28
St. Mary's 65, Valley Falls 14
Stafford 60, St. John 12
Sublette 74, Elkhart 32
Sylvan-Lucas 12, Central Plains 6
Thunder Ridge 54, Lakeside 6
Tonganoxie 37, Bonner Springs 0
Topeka Hayden 44, Perry-Lecompton 28
Trego 78, Kiowa County 0
Troy 76, Maur Hill - Mount Academy 16
Valley Center 43, Salina Central 36
Victoria 52, Wilson 6
Wabaunsee 22, Republic County 0
Wamego 34, Coffeyville 6
Washington County 50, Bennington 30
Wellington 45, El Dorado 8
Wellsville 38, KC Bishop Ward 21
West Elk 62, Flinthills 0
Wetmore 54, Altoona-Midway 6
Wichita Collegiate 34, Chapman 8
Wichita County 56, Spearville 8
Wichita East 54, Wichita West 8
Wichita Heights 54, Wichita South 6
Wichita Independent 64, Attica/Argonia 18
Wichita Northwest 81, Topeka 13
Yates Center 50, Cedar Vale/Dexter Co-op 14