Two more Lady Panthers have announced the next homes for their basketball careers.
Jaidyn Schomp (2021) and Maryn Archer (2023), announced their pledges to Missouri Western and Arkansas, respectively.
Schomp, who’ll be a senior next season, found a comfort level with the Griffons and the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA). The league has been one of the best at the D-II level, producing two national champions since 2005.
Candi Whitaker, who had served as the Texas Tech head coach from 2013-2018, took over Missouri Western in April 2019. In her first year in St. Joseph, it went 21-8 before falling to Nebraska-Kearney in the MIAA Championships in Kansas City.
“I love the [school size] and I felt comfortable there,” Schomp said. “The coaching staff is amazing and I feel like they’ll be around for a long time.”
Archer becomes the fifth Lady Panther to commit to a D-I program since 2002, joining Jessica McFarland (Kansas State), Jackie McFarland (Colorado), Joanna McFarland (Oklahoma) and Kennedy Brown (Oregon State). She also received offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri State, Nebraska Washington State and Wichita State.
“I wanted a coach that truly believed in me and wanted to help develop my game into the player I need to be to play in the WNBA,” Archer said. “I truly believe in coach [Mike] Neighbors’ ability to do that. I felt it would be the best spot for me … he wants me to be a part of growing that program and he’s got something really special happening there.”
Even though she has three years of high school remaining, Archer said she’s excited to zone in on Arkansas’ system and learn more about their style of basketball as she plays the rest of her Derby career.
“I can study and watch their games and get to know their offense,” she said. “… I know they play fast, but see more specifics. I can also start working on my game and being able to fit that offense a little bit as well.”
As one of the first schools that recruited her, Neighbors and Archer have developed quite a bond already.
“He really likes how fast I play,” she said. “They love to push the ball and get down the floor, so he likes my vision. He likes how I can run the game and wants to have the type of relationship with his players that allows him to communicate with them on the court.”
The Derby guard will join an Arkansas program that is amidst a significant overhaul under Neighbors. It finished under .500 between the 2015-16 and 2018-19 seasons. The tides turned in 2019-2020, however, as the Razorbacks won 24 or more games for the just the second time since 1990-91.
“It’s something I really want to be a part of,” Archer said. “He’s unbelievable at developing his players and allowing them to chase their dreams.”