The basket may have looked small based off recent stats, but it didn’t bother sophomore Maryn Archer.
She was one of two starters to pick up three fouls in the first half, but shook off a brief early-season slump with 12 third-quarter points to lead Derby to a 61-44 win over Bishop Carroll at Wichita Southeast in the AVCTL/GWAL Challenge. The three-day schedule of basketball was distributed to GWAL schools from Dec. 10-12.
Archer and classmate Addy Brown were two of four Lady Panthers in double figures (16 apiece), helping them win their sixth-straight game in the annual event.
“Her shot hadn’t been falling yet and it did [on Friday night] and I was really happy for her,” coach Jodie Karsak said of her starting point guard. “We need all of our starting five to score because that makes us that much harder to guard.”
Over the second quarter, which included six minutes without Archer and/or Schomp, the Golden Eagles threw the kitchen sink offensively. They kept the Lady Panthers on their feet, throwing every type of motion at them with their youngest lineup on the floor.
A plan B defense coincided with the scoring burst of Archer, quickly erasing Bishop Carroll’s work of making it a five-point game at halftime.
“They’re going to go hard and they have that second gear,” Karsak said of coach Taylor Dugan’s squad. “I don’t know if we were going to be able to match them in a half-court man game.”
Once the third quarter began, Karsak had her quiver full and threw a wrinkle of a 3-2 zone at an undersized Bishop Carroll roster. Even though it hadn’t run the formation this season, she was confident her returning players could take advantage.
“Everyone is scheming and game-planning and we make adjustments on the fly,” she said. “That will be one of the things we talk about, but the great thing is that all of those girls will take that as a challenge.”
Bishop Carroll’s only field goal in the first six-plus minutes of the third quarter came from Landon Forbes with 6:28 left in the period.
While Chloe Shuckman gave the Golden Eagles a shot in the arm with a three-point play in the final two minutes of the period, Archer all but sealed the game with a made 3-pointer, foul and free throw with 35 seconds left in the quarter.
“We overloaded their zone in the second half and we added that baseline runner to what we were doing,” Karsak said. “It opened up Addy in the mid post and Tatum [Boettjer] was so strong going to the hole.”
As big as Archer’s scoring punch was to start the second half, Karsak noted Derby’s opening 12-0 run where her sophomore point guard made a timely pass against a double team and found a wide-open Schomp in the corner for the 3.
“You almost don’t even have to look because you know where your teammates are going to be,” the Lady Panthers coach added of the team’s growing chemistry.
The foul trouble placed a damper on Derby’s plans in the first 16 minutes, but Karsak stressed that she doesn’t want her players to lessen their physicality. With a size advantage at almost every position, she feels the pace of a game with their lineup will be a factor as the season progresses.
“It’s part of what we hope to do,” she said. “By the time the fourth quarter rolls around, we want them to be tired and part of that is because of our physicality.”
vs. Bishop Carroll, AVCTL/GWAL Challenge (Dec. 11)—
DERBY: 17 10 19 15— 61
BISHOP CARROLL: 11 11 7 15— 44
LADY PANTHERS: Archer 16, Brown 16, Boettjer 12, Schomp 10, Cobbins 5, White 2.
GOLDEN EAGLES: Shuckman 15, K. Forbes 7, Doonan 5, L. Forbes 4, Maul 4, Trail 4, Steven 3, Allen 2.
at Salina South (Dec. 8)—
DERBY: 12 11 15 17— 55
SALINA SOUTH: 7 3 4 6— 20
LADY PANTHERS: Brown 21, Cobbins 8, Boettjer 7, Smith 5, Archer 5, White 4, Schomp 3, Wilson 2.
COUGARS: Arnold 9, Peterson 7, Janda 3, Packett 1.