Uncommon: out of the ordinary, unusual, not often found or seen.
As Jodie Karsak walked into the Manhattan High School locker room on Dec. 10, 2013, she pondered how she wanted to talk to her players after a 53-47 loss. The program was 13-50 over the previous three years, including a winless season in the first year of that stretch.
The first-year coach saw a path to encouraging her roster, realizing they had just played a ranked team within two possessions to open the season.
It represents only one loss, but it was also the birth of an uncommon road of Lady Panther basketball.
Mile Marker 1: Changing the culture
Chandler (Benway) Bittinger and her teammates were understandably weary when it came to Derby girls basketball. It wasn’t for lack of interest nor care, but the work hadn’t translated to the results they had hoped for.
Her junior season came with the arrival of first-year head coach Caleb Smith and Karsak as an assistant. It served as a springboard to a complete overhaul.
“We threw away the past and we started brand new,” Bittinger said. “It was the best thing that could have ever happened to that program. It changed everything.”
The first season under Karsak’s leadership kept a six-year stretch of first-round, sub-state losses alive. However, its 57-47 overtime loss at Topeka was its next building block.
It drifted from a feeling of nearly doubting if they wanted to be a part of the program to seeing what it could do on the state’s biggest stages.
“It was her attitude, though, of understanding that we gave it absolutely everything we could,” Bittinger said. “It was hard walking away [a 2014 graduate] from a coach that believed in you the entire time.”
Karsak remembers standing toe-to-toe with players like former Maize great Keiryn Swenson and asking her players to set goals going into each game. Points per quarter, rebounds, assists? It didn’t matter. The coach wanted her players to start piecing its success together.
“We wanted to see these kids reset an incredible foundation,” Karsak said. “We would talk a lot about the ladies that came before us and we wanted to be bridge builders. We couldn’t define our success by our wins and losses.”
Mile Marker 6: A long-awaited postseason win
Kennedy Brown, a 2019 graduate of Derby High School, was in sixth grade when Karsak arrived. She recalled standing in the gym as a middle schooler and seeing the connection that she had struck with her players.
It was a piece of why Bittinger felt success was inevitable for Lady Panther basketball. A year after she graduated, a 56-35 sub-state semifinal win over Wichita East came as no surprise to where she believed the program could go under Karsak’s leadership.
“We weren’t the ones who became champions, but we knew what was coming for the program,” Bittinger added.
It was a shift of wanting to win to expecting to win and Brown said the change was evident.
Year No. 3 under Karsak’s tutelage pushed Derby girls’ basketball to new heights. With its 19-4 finish, it broke a 14-year drought of reaching that win total and qualifying for the state tournament.
While it fell in the state quarterfinals to Olathe East, it set an unprecedented run of success for Lady Panther basketball.
Mile Marker 42: Finding success in defeat
Anyone that sat inside Charles Koch Arena on March 11, 2017, won’t forget it anytime soon.
Derby had qualified for state in back-to-back years for the first time since 2001 and 2002. The Lady Panthers won 20 of 22 games ahead of their date with Manhattan in the state championship game. It knocked off Washburn Rural in the sub-state finals before defeating Olathe East and Wichita West to qualify for the championship game.
Trailing Manhattan 42-24 with 5:04 left, Derby rattled off 18 unanswered points to tie the game with 26 seconds remaining.
A sophomore at the time, Brown said she still struggles to remember how it happened due to an adrenaline surge.
“I don’t remember most of it, honestly,” Brown said. “I remember looking around at one point and then realizing we were only down two … it was all clicking and it was really crazy. That atmosphere is what I’ll remember most.”
Those emotions poured over to the stands. Bittinger was one of many alumni in the stands that day and said it was one of the more remarkable things she had witnessed.
“I cried as if I was on the team,” Bittinger said. “When [Tor’e Alford] missed that 3 with seconds to go … I felt like I was still on the team because it’s how Karsak made you feel.”
Karsak’s playing and coaching career took her from Olathe South, Cloud County CC, Wichita State, Wichita Heights (coaching) and then Derby.
To this day, she still struggles to put words to that March afternoon.
“That was the grittiest, most resilient thing I’ve ever been a part of as a coach, hands down,” Karsak added.
Mile Marker 50: The class of 6A
After 18 trips to state without a championship, the fortunes changed in 2018.
Only a season-opening loss to McPherson stood in Derby’s way, dominating Olathe East, 50-35, in the state title game.
The calls, the texts, the pageantry of a championship game were special for every member of the Lady Panther roster. At the same time, Karsak made no secret of what that Manhattan loss one year earlier did for that team.
“That fueled us,” she said. “You’ve got to have five, six or seven kids who are solid to go [win a title]. You have to have an incredibly selfless team.”
It was the confidence that struck Brown’s memory. It was respecting each opponent, but believing it could beat anyone while playing its best.
It solidified that Lady Panther basketball was back and it resonated with each of its graduates.
Bittinger thought back to some of her games in which it was parents, players, and coaches and the community support was almost non-existent.
Tie those memories with a raucous crowd inside Charles Koch Arena and it was almost surreal for her to realize what the program had begun to accomplish.
“Seeing the town of Derby supporting them and seeing a giant student section … the whole atmosphere was completely different,” Bittinger said. “Bringing in Karsak changed all of that. It was a really proud moment of realizing I was once a part of it and it was only going to continue to get better.”
Mile Marker 139: eight years of victories
The first two years under Karsak? 15-28.
The next six years? 124-17.
It’s just the start of one of the most dominant runs in state history.
Derby had won five league championships in the 24 years prior to Karsak’s tenure. It won five over her eight-year stay. It had only won a state team trophy two times prior to 2017. Since finishing second to Manhattan that year, it has won three more.
“We made it to state six times with different kids and different journeys,” Karsak said. “We had all this talent and some might say it was easy. On the other hand, I’d have coaches ask, ‘how do you get a team with that much talent to play unselfishly?’ It’s hard in both respects, but we’ve done it.”
Mile Marker TBD: A lasting legacy and the next chapter
Karsak can’t keep track of the messages that have poured in since announcing her resignation. Whether it be former teammates, players, coaches or even from outside of her circle in Derby, it has resonated deeply with the now former coach.
It especially rang true as its season came to a close against Dodge City, 55-30, on March 9 in the state quarterfinals.
It even clicks with the resumé that she gave USD 260 Activities Director Russell Baldwin when she first applied for the job.
“One of the goals I wrote was that I wanted to help a program become something that our community would love and be proud of,” Karsak said. “With all the people involved, we were able to do that.”
Bittinger and Brown would be the first to admit that it’s still surreal to know that their coach will not stand alongside the Derby bench anymore. Yet at the same time, they realize the relationship isn’t going away.
“She still messages me about how proud she is of me,” Bittinger said. “It’s a relationship that has continued to build as I’ve gotten older. It just makes me really sad, but I’m happy for her and her family.”
Even 1,774 miles from home in Corvallis, Ore., the emotion hits home for Brown.
“[Karsak has been such an important part of [my family’s] lives,” Brown said. “She has only coached Addy for two years, but I and my teammates were lucky enough to have her for four years … I don’t know who could step in and fill her shoes.”
An uncommon legacy, indeed.