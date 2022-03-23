Derby might just be in a golden era of swimming. The boys team wrapped up its fourth-straight AVCTL-I title in February, and the girls squad is prepared to swim for a third consecutive league crown after the cancelled 2020 season put an abrupt pause to Derby’s title streak.
According to head coach Jimmy Adams, the girls team should be swimming for a four-peat and said the pandemic was the only thing that stopped them from doing so in 2020.
The team jumped into the pool ready to go with a motivated mentality to pick up the groove they had to end last season.
“This group doesn’t need anything for motivation; they are focused, zeroed in, and ready to go,” Adams said. “It is nice, and we still remind them that other teams are working hard too, but they don’t need to be reminded of what is on the line, so it is a pretty fun team.”
There is a lot of excitement in the pool heading into 2022, with a large group coming back and an influx of talented underclassmen. The Panthers saw about 15 more swimmers join the team with a pair of freshmen that have shown a lot of potential.
Derby is in a good place with so many pieces like seniors Laci Simon, Emery Squires, Marlee Moeder, junior Mia Dreiling, and sophomores Izzy McCabe and Anna Arbogast. Adams said there is a long list of returners and feels fortunate to have so much talent on his roster.
Adams also mentioned freshmen Leah Rogers and Carson Griffin as swimmers who could provide a big boost to the Panthers.
The 100-yard butterfly and breaststroke should be the prime events for Derby, but the Panthers will be deep in a lot of events. Generating points will be essential to dominate meets.
“We will be deep,” Adams said. “We may not have the best swimmer in all of the events, but we should have the next best around second, fourth and fifth, so we will rack up a lot of points because of how deep we are.”
Every point matters in a swim meet, and the coaching staff reminds the swimmers that even if you are not the top swimmer in an event, there are still a lot of points on the line that could push the team to victory.
“We constantly remind them that every swim counts, and one point could win or lose a meet,” Adams said. “So we let them know that if you are not the first or second swimmer in an event, there are still points at stake so they still need to try hard. To keep everyone hungry, we challenge them to get as many points as they can as a team.”
Last season Adams challenged his girls team to get 500 points at the league meet, and they surpassed it with 535. Now he is challenging his team to score 600, which will take a total team effort.
The relay teams should be dominant for the Panthers, but finding the right order will be the challenge for Adams. There could be a rotating group for Derby throughout, and finding the right fit could come down to the final regular-season meet.
“It will be a battle to be on the relay teams,” Adams said. “We could have a shot at qualifying all three relay teams the first day, but every girl knows they are fighting for a spot so that will be pretty competitive up to the last weekend.”
On the diving board, the Panthers have a lot of talent. Adams said that there are likely six girls who could qualify for state, but there are only four available spots. Senior Lexi Silva, junior Alexis Stanton and sophomore Ana Self pose as solid contenders for a state spot.
The Panthers are excited to see what former gymnast and first-year dive sophomore Kenidi Lowmaster can do on the board this season.
Adams credited coach Sam Pinkerton for his work as the diving coach. Since joining the coaching staff as the diving coach in the spring of 2021, the Panthers sent four girls and three boys to state and have a good chance of sending four more this season.
“Coach Pinkerton has an army of divers, and we could have six girls who could qualify for state, and you can only take four, which is an exciting problem to have,” Adams said. “...He is only in his second season as a girls coach and has done a great job developing the talent and skill level with the kids that he has.”
The divers are working on cleaning some techniques and ramping up the degree of difficulty to try to make significant jumps to hit the state qualifying standard.
The girls squad has not had a normal season in nearly two years, and Adams emphasized that he wants to bring the team together. Adams said that he saw a lot of success when the boys team united and swam for each other, so doing that for the girls team will be important.
Repeating as league champs is one of the biggest goals for Derby this season, but making the jump at the state meet to finish inside the top 10 would make for a successful season.
“It is the same goals we have every year, but it is what we want,” Adams said. “We want to win medals, win the league, have fun and get this group firing on all cylinders at the end of the season.”