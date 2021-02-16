As of Jan. 29, the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) announced that sponsored schools can have four spectators per participant. However, Derby has chosen to remain at two, unless it’s a senior athlete or participant.
“Because we added band and dance to go along with cheer, this added 50-plus participants to our numbers,” Activities Director Russell Baldwin said. “The district also wanted consistency between [all schools].”
Baldwin indicated that its small auxiliary gyms are incapable of offering four tickets per participant and staying inside the 25 percent capacity limits made by the AVCTL.
KSHSAA plans for spring
What’s ahead for the first spring season in two years? All sports, but some questions still remain.
While all sports are scheduled to be played, any potential protocols and modifications made by KSHSAA have not been announced. What those could look like and how many is still to be determined.
“We are going forward as a ‘normal’ year and will adjust if told to do so by KSHSAA,” Baldwin added.
Baldwin did confirm they’ll have to move their home track and field meet due to stadium construction. The plan is to hold it at the high school practice field. However, it’ll need to be moved up in order to accommodate more daytime.
State basketball locations
All winter sports encountered postseason changes due to COVID-19 protocols. Basketball’s postseason model changed from a seeded, No. 1-16 bracket to its former sub-state model that features only one qualifier for the state tournament. There will also be no state quarterfinal games played at state sites. Only four boys and girls teams will make the trip to the semifinals at each respective state site.
Due to those changes, Baldwin confirmed that Charles Koch Arena is still on schedule to host the Class 6A state semifinals and finals. KSHSAA has been forced to move a handful of state tournaments as host sites no longer chose to hold them during the pandemic.
Football schedule changes?
Derby’s scheduled game against Newcastle (Okla.) on Sept. 3 is in flux, according to Baldwin. The program is currently evaluating all possible options for this date, but no decisions have been made yet.
It is the final year of its schedule cycle, which will bring new schedules in October for 2022 and 2023. While not finalized, Derby plans to renew its series with Bishop Carroll. Its other non-league game has not been determined.
OTHER NOTES…
- A plan is in place to make a repair to the press box windows of the Derby Soccer Complex. The project will cost $15,000. Exact specifications were not available at publication date.
- It is likely that no fans will be permitted at Class 6A state swimming and diving at the SM District Aquatic Center in Lenexa.
- KSHSAA has set fan limitations for state wrestling at Hartman Arena in Park City for no more than 800 spectators. Each qualifying wrestler will receive seven vouchers; however, school administration will decide how those are distributed.
- The state has set fan limitations for 6A basketball at Koch Arena. All schools will be limited to 1,200 spectators. The state will place community fans in different parts of each arena.
- Attendance at state bowling at Northrock Lanes in Wichita will be limited to two per participant. Ticket distribution rules will be given in early March.