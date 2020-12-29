Like many of you, my 2020 was less than ideal. Before my world turned upside down on March 12, I was a student, an employee at Citizens Bank of Kansas, and a varsity athlete for the Derby volleyball, basketball, and soccer teams. On March 11, the Lady Panther Basketball team defeated Shawnee Mission Northwest in double overtime in the opening round of the state tournament. Our spirits were high at our last practice on the 12th as we prepped for the remainder of the tournament, but later that night the tournament was cancelled, and my basketball career was over. The next day, I took my varsity soccer photos, only to find out that my soccer season was cancelled the following week. Along with soccer, I learned my senior prom and graduation were both cancelled, and my time at the high school was over.
From March on, everything seemed uncertain. I was unsure if I would get to attend Kansas State University, if I would keep my job, and I was constantly wondering when the world would return to “normal.” To keep senior year traditions alive, I had prom in my dining room and took cap and gown photos on graduation day. Over the “summer” I worked full-time at CBK, spent time with my family, and had a graduation party in June before I prepared to leave for college. I accepted a job with K-State Athletics as a volleyball manager, and abruptly moved to Manhattan in July for my first quarantine of the semester.
From adapting to living on my own, managing online classes, quarantining a second time, spending countless hours at volleyball, and trying to make new friends, this semester was challenging. Looking back on the craziness that was 2020, I am thankful, because it shaped me into the woman I am today.
Heather Mills is a 2020 graduate of Derby. Mills played basketball, soccer and volleyball while in high school. She currently serves as a manager for Kansas State volleyball.