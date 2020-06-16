Jason Gamble didn’t stand in Derby, Hutchinson, Kan., or even Clemson, S.C., knowing that he wanted to be a coach.
Nearly 20 years even separated his final game in a Clemson uniform and the start of his coaching career at Wichita Southeast High School. As he donned Buffalo black and gold for the first time in fall 2016, the 1994 Derby High School graduate found his home in athletics moving forward.
Going to Derby
Losing always stirs a storm in Gamble’s mind. Having wrestled (lettered three times) in high school and also winning 29 of 32 games over his final final three years of football (twice lettered), it triggered an unquenchable thirst for winning for the former Panther.
Taking an 11-0 record into the 1993 Class 6A state championship game, Derby had set out to win its first-ever title. However, Lawrence doused those hopes with a stunning second-half comeback and winning its fifth-straight championship.
While his career outside of school was undetermined at that time, he rested in his goals of a college football career.
Gamble’s stock soared in his two seasons with Hutchinson Community College. He was an All-American at offensive tackle and also selected as Jayhawk Conference offensive lineman of the year as a sophomore.
During Gamble’s sophomore season as a Blue Dragon, the program won its first league championship in 26 years and finished ninth in the NJCAA polls. His head coach in junior college was Andy Hill, who was recently named assistant special teams coach with the Kansas City Chiefs after spending 23 years at Missouri.
“Coach Hill gave me a ton of confidence, telling me to not sell myself short,” Gamble said. He didn’t want me to say I was too small for [this or that].”
Having been a part of an offense in Hutchinson that was ranked second nationally, that led Gamble to being ranked the 17th-best offensive line prospect in JUCO football.
Gamble reconnected with Clemson offensive line coach John Latina after his two years in junior college. He had once worked as an assistant at Kansas State, helping bridge a relationship that eventually took the former Derby offensive lineman to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).
He moved to center for the Tigers and after redshirting his first season, he exploded inside the program both on and off the field. The former Derby athlete held the benchpress record (527 pounds) at Clemson for nearly 15 years and also once held the clean record (407 pounds) as well.
Coaching is in his blood
Gamble spent seven years playing professional football before beginning his career outside of the game. Having graduated from Clemson in 1999, his coaching aspirations began in 2016.
He said his wife offered a keen eye on Gamble’s love of football, suggesting he give coaching a try. She got him in touch with Van Williams, who formerly wrote for the Wichita Eagle and is the founder of Real Men Real Heroes and River City Hoops. He was a Wichita Southeast graduate and he connected Gamble with the coaches and staff at the school.
“They were looking for a defensive line coach and I knew that I understood how to block [on the other side of the ball], I definitely know how to get past them,” he said. “… The coach liked me and then moved someone and put me with the offensive line. As long as they were happy with it, I was good with it.”
He also connected with the wrestling staff at the school and spent four years with the football program.
“They’ve been told their whole lives to be nice to the little guy,” Gamble said of playing and coaching offensive line. “This was the opportunity … they tell you to play this position because you’re too slow. What we do is different than anything else because we protect everyone else. There isn’t another sport where someone is designed to protect another player.”
A coaching change opened Gamble’s doors to spend a season at Goddard Eisenhower in 2019. Due to “Rule 10” coaching, he then was required to look for a new position as Eisenhower had hired a new coach and teacher for the position. He’ll begin his first year at Wichita West this fall.
Through all three schools and his wrestling position at Wichita Southeast, his vision has never wavered.
Not stopping soon
Gamble sees some of the same fire he had in athletes he works with today. While he is 14 years removed from his playing career, he’s found his niche in high school sports.
There’s listening to coaches, watching film and studying your tape and that of your opponents. It’s the bounce-back mentality that helped him through a missed year of football in high school, a redshirt year in college and seven years of professional football.
“I know I won’t be done for awhile,” he said of coaching. “Once it’s in you, [it doesn’t go away]. I had some great coaches in Derby who instilled in me what it takes to be a competitor. That’s got me through most of life, knowing I can compete, get knocked down, but come back.”