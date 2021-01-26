The last 10 days have revealed the good, the bad and everything in between of a COVID-19 quarantine. Regardless of either extreme, the Derby boys’ basketball team (2-4, 1-3 in AVCTL-I) wants to rid the feeling of its first six games.
That journey, tentatively, begins with its first game out of quarantine, vs. Newton, on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Having not played since Jan. 12, their first practice can be Jan. 23. (NOTE: Please see a full recap of Tuesday’s game on derbyinformer.com)
“We’re throwing those games in the trash can, honestly,” coach Brett Flory said. “We’ve learned from them and we’re going to start on Tuesday 0-0.”
Flory said they finished up a series of ZOOM sessions on Jan. 21, only doing what they could in a contactless period. It was a critical and sometimes humbling view of the season and the Derby coach said it might be the recipe to get the boys back on track.
They not only looked at film of the current team, but also a glimpse of what made some of Derby’s previous teams under Flory click.
He credited the anticipatory skills of his roster, but wants to see his players sell out on the defensive end of the floor.
“The main place we need to make those strides is how hard we play defensively,” Flory said. “The kids clearly see that now and it’s a matter of getting after it.”
As a team that can play positionless basketball at almost any spot on the floor, the Derby coach saw a team against Campus (84-71, loss) on the 12th that had the ball movement and pace he was looking for.
“There are no magic plays we need to learn,” he said. “… Bottom line is the kids played with the right mentality in the [Campus] game and that’s something I hope we can pick up on out of the break.”
It channeled Flory’s memories of being a member of the Kansas coaching staff as a student.
“Coach [Roy] Williams used to say, ‘the eye in the sky don’t lie,’” he said. “That’s what our film did, showing us our deficiencies and particularly productive in showing what some of our great previous teams have done.”
With six players that have played meaningful minutes for two to three years, Flory said a taste of humble pie may have been the answer.
Two of those returning pieces are arguably two of the more dynamic offensive players in AVCTL-I, juniors Jameer Clemons (9.3 ppg) and Amari Thomas (12.2). Add in classmate and Wichita East transfer Fontaine Williams (16.2) and Flory said the pieces are in place to take off out of its quarantine.
“There was maybe an assumption going into the season that we’ve been here before and we’re going to take off,” Flory said. “We may have forgotten how hard it is to be good. We’re capable of seeing that and getting on a big run in the back half of the season.”