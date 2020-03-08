Class 6A girls basketball state tournament

Derby is playing in its fifth-straight state tournament. See which schools will join it in this week's state tournament. 

For a look at the state bracket, click here.

No. 1 Liberal (22-0) 

Head coach— 

Carter Kruger, fifth season

State appearances— 

13 (1976, 77, 78, 87, 90, 91, 92, 97, 98, 2009, 18, 19, 20)

Final Four appearances— 

5 (1976, 77, 78, 87, 2018)

Championship game appearances— 

2 (1976, 87)

State championships— 

1 (1976)

No. 2 Topeka (22-0) 

Head coach— 

Hannah Alexander, sixth season

State appearances— 

8 (1978, 81, 82, 83, 86, 2002, 19, 20) 

Final Four appearances— 

4 (1981, 82, 83, 2019)

Championship game appearances— 

3 (1981, 82, 2019) 

State championships— 

2 (1981, 82)

No. 3 Wichita Heights (21-1)  

Head coach— 

Ken Palmer, fourth season 

State appearances— 

21 (1976, 77, 79, 80, 81, 83, 88, 2001, 02, 03, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 19, 20)

Final Four appearances— 

18 (1976, 77, 79, 80, 81, 88, 2001, 02, 03, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13)

Championship game appearances— 

12 (1976, 79, 80, 2002, 03, 05, 06, 07, 10, 11, 12, 13) 

State championships— 

7 (1979, 2002, 03, 06, 07, 11, 12)

No. 4 Derby (20-2) 

Head coach— 

Jodie Karsak, seventh season 

State appearances— 

20 (1976, 82, 83, 84, 85, 89, 90, 91, 92, 93, 94, 95, 2000, 01, 02, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20)

Final Four appearances— 

7 (1984, 85, 89, 2001, 17, 18, 19)

Championship game appearances— 

4 (1984, 85, 2017, 18)

State championships—

1 (2018)

No. 5 SM Northwest (18-4)  

Head coach— 

Tyler Stewart, sixth season

State appearances— 

13 (1978, 96, 99, 2000, 02, 04, 12, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20) 

Final Four appearances— 

5 (1996, 99, 2002, 15, 16)

Championship game appearances— 

0

State championships— 

0 

No. 6 Olathe East (17-5) 

Head coach— 

Brian Martin, second season

State appearances— 

8 (2002, 04, 05, 11, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20)

Final Four appearances 

3 (2002, 16, 18)

Championship game appearances— 

1 (2018)

State championships— 

0

No. 7 Olathe North (16-6) 

Head coach— 

Alonzo Williams, first season

State appearances— 

10 (1985, 86, 87, 93, 94, 95, 96, 97, 2019, 20)

Final Four appearances 

1 (1997)

Championship game appearances— 

1 (1997)

State championships— 

0

No. 8 Olathe South (15-7)

Head coach— 

Mike Allen, fourth season

State appearances— 

19 (1991, 98, 99, 2000, 05, 06, 07, 08, 09, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20)

Final Four appearances— 

11 (1991, 2000, 05, 07, 08, 09, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17)

Championship game appearances— 

4 (2000, 07, 09, 10)

State championships— 

1 (2010)

