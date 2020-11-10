Derby High School athletes have been able to compete this fall, but the same isn’t true for all of its graduates. Whether it be temporary quarantines or full season postponements, changes were made nationwide ahead of 2020-2021 academic year.
Dax Benway, a 2019 graduate of Derby High School, saw his football season at Northwestern Oklahoma State postponed to the spring of 2021. The school is a member of the Great American Conference (GAC), which decided to postpone all fall and winter sports until Dec. 31, 2020.
While it was a bitter moment, Benway believes they’ve been able to channel that disappointment into excitement for a season in the coming months.
“We were doing everything in our power to be ready for week 1 [originally Sept. 10 vs. Arkansas Tech],” Benway said. “We were hurt when we found out we weren’t going to play. We were working hard and when we got the news, it sparked a different type of fire and we’ve come closer as a team.”
The Rangers had a 15-practice championship period alongside other GAC schools. A total of 14 full-pad practices were permitted and they were able to play two half scrimmages and one full scrimmage.
“We only practiced nine times and had one half scrimmage,” Benway said. “We experienced some COVID cases and had some injuries.”
Jalen Keener is a 2020 graduate and now a member of St. Mary University volleyball. While the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) did move forward with fall sports, the Spires and their volleyball program has been unfortunately entrenched in COVID cases.
The program is currently in its third quarantine and its games through Nov. 14 have been postponed.
“We really haven’t been able to spend as much time together as we’d like,” Keener said. “My roommates and I have bonded because we had previously played volleyball together. It’s hard but I’m glad I have my roommates through this.”
Like Benway, Keener has kept in touch with former teammates and it has been a needed smile through an otherwise trying semester. That includes members of her graduating class, Dani Sinclair, Heather Mills and Sydney Nilles. Sinclair is playing volleyball at Manhattan Christian, Nilles is preparing for basketball at Newman and Mills is managing for Kansas State volleyball.
“We have a group chat from last year and we send memories to each other,” she said. “That’s nostalgic and just brings smiles to our faces.”
While Keener said it can be frustrating to not play, she said she’s grateful to have a sport to participate in rather than be quarantining without a team.
“It keeps a bright spot through this,” she added.
The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA), which includes all Kansas D-II schools and others in Missouri, Nebraska and Oklahoma, announced on Aug. 14 that it would postpone its fall season until Jan. 1, 2021.
However, on Oct. 1, the league announced that a formal football schedule and cross country championships would not be conducted during the 2020-21 school year. Instead, it is only permitting four scrimmages, practices or games with any school that is deemed permissible by the participating universities.
Keener’s older brother, Isaac, is a part of Washburn University football (in the MIAA) and it was set to take part in scrimmages this past weekend. However, a rise in COVID-19 cases cancelled those matchups.
“I was going to go watch him play and they may not have a season,” she said. “It has been rough for him because he really wanted to play. It is the understanding of where we are in the world today and understanding COVID has taken out a lot of sports.”