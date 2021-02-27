Knowlyn Egan Derby wrestling

Class 6A state wrestling will begin shortly. Stay tuned through Saturday’s meet for updates on Derby’s five qualifiers. 

106: SR Cody Woods (32-5)

def. Kasen Smith, Gardner-Edgerton (fall, 1:26) 

def. Nolan Bradley, Lawrence Free State (dec. 4-3)

126: SO Tate Rusher (29-10) 

def. Jacob Bradley, Olathe East (inj. default) 

lost to Joe Triscornia, Olathe North (MD 14-6)

def. Ismael Ramirez, Dodge City (SV-1 7-2)

132: SO Knowlyn Egan (30-10)

def. Jacob Bartlett, BV Northwest (fall, 4:35) 

lost to Damian Mendez, Dodge City (fall, 1:50)

def. Trevor Vasquez, Olathe North (dec. 3-1)

152: SR Cason Lindsey (33-2) 

def. Veda Gummadipudi, BV West (fall, 1:14)

def. Nick Vincent, Washburn Rural (fall, 1:44)

182: SO Miles Wash (26-7)

def. Malique Washington, Olathe East (fall, 3:29)

lost to Quentin Saunders, Wichita West (dec. 3-0)

def. Remington Stiles, Washburn Rural (dec. 4-0)

ALL 6A STATE QUALIFIERS

*= state qualifier 

^= state medal 

$= state championship

(#)= current KWCA ranking

106: 

WEST— 

  1. SR Cody Woods, Derby, ***^^ (1st) 
  2. FR Jonathan Morrison, Washburn Rural, * (2nd) 
  3. SO Nolan Bradley, Lawrence Free State, **^ (3rd) 
  4. FR Ezekiel Witt, Junction City, * (5th) 

EAST— 

 
  1. FR Casin Lawrence, Olathe North, * (4th) 
  2. FR Andrew Honas, Lawrence, * (6th)
  3. FR Ethan Woltkamp, SM East, *
  4. FR Kasen Smith, Gardner-Edgerton, *

113— 

WEST— 

  1. JR Jacob Tangpricha, Washburn Rural, **^$ (1st) 
  2. SO Eric Streeter, Lawrence Free State, ** (4th) 
  3. JR Jantzen Borge, Manhattan, ** (5th) 
  4. FR Raymond Hernandez, Dodge City, * (6th)

EAST— 

  1. SO Cael Alderman, Olathe North, **^ (2nd) 
  2. SO Jack Elsten, Lawrence, **^ (3rd) 
  3. JR Ben Darling, BV West, **
  4. SR David Franke, BV North, *

120— 

WEST— 

  1. SR Bishop Murray, Washburn Rural, ****^^^$$ (1st)
  2. JR Darius Shields, Lawrence Free State, ***^^$ (2nd) 
  3. SO Kayden Blake, Junction City, * (5th) 
  4. FR Jameal Agnew, Manhattan, * (6th)

EAST— 

  1. JR Kevin Honas, Lawrence, ***^^ (3rd) 
  2. FR Jacob Vazquez, Olathe North, * (4th) 
  3. JR Sam Perez, BV North, *
  4. SO Ethan Jenkinson, SM East, *

126— 

WEST— 

  1. JR Dylan Sheler, Campus, ***^^ (2nd) 
  2. SO Tate Rusher, Derby, ** (3rd) 
  3. JR Ismael Ramirez, Dodge City, * (4th) 
  4. SO Henri McGivern, Washburn Rural, * (5th) 

EAST— 

  1. SR Joe Triscornia, Olathe North, ****^^^ (1st) 
  2. JR Jahir Contreras, SM East, **^
  3. JR Jacob Bradley, Olathe East, **
  4. SO Noah Conover, Olathe Northwest, **

132— 

WEST— 

  1. JR Damian Mendez, Dodge City, ***^^$ (1st) 
  2. JR Easton Taylor, Manhattan, ***^^$ (2nd) 
  3. SO Knowlyn Egan, Derby, **^ (3rd) 
  4. SR Jacob Rymer, Campus, ** (4th) 

EAST— 

  1. FR Trevor Vazquez, Olathe North, * (5th) 
  2. SR Jacob Bartlett, BV Northwest, *** (6th)
  3. FR Collin Smith, Gardner-Edgerton, *
  4. SR Logan Farrell, Lawrence, ***

138— 

WEST— 

  1. JR Erick Dominguez, Garden City, ***^^ (1st) 
  2. SR Bowan Murray, Washburn Rural, ***^ (2nd) 
  3. SR Caleb Streeter, Lawrence Free State, **** (3rd) 
  4. Camden Aldrich, Wichita Northwest, ** (4th) 

EAST— 

  1. JR Michael Solomon, Blue Valley, ** (5th) 
  2. SR Gabe Barron, Olathe North, * (6th)
  3. JR Jacob Bragg, Olathe East, **
  4. SO Therron Meade, Gardner-Edgerton, *

145— 

WEST— 

  1. SR Nathan Bowen, Campus, ****^^ (1st) 
  2. SR CJ Neuman, Junction City, ***^ (3rd) 
  3. JR Blaisen Bammes, Manhattan, ***^^ (5th) 
  4. JR Rudy Hernandez, Dodge City, **^ 

EAST— 

  1. SR Trey Medina, Lawrence, ***^ (2nd) 
  2. JR Cash Thomas, Olathe South, ** (4th) 
  3. SO Alec Samuelson, Olathe North, **^ (6th) 
  4. Nick Carlson, Olathe East, ***

152— 

WEST— 

  1. SR Cason Lindsey, Derby, ****^^^$ (1st) 
  2. SO Luke Barker, Dodge City, **^$ (2nd) 
  3. JR Nick Vincent, Washburn Rural, *** (5th) 
  4. FR Griffin Bohanan, Junction City, * (6th)

EAST— 

  1. SR Luke Hyland, Blue Valley, **** (3rd) 
  2. JR Keeghan Troutman, Gardner-Edgerton, *
  3. SR Thomas Knudsen, Olathe South, * (4th) 
  4. JR Veda Gummadipudi, BV West, *

160— 

WEST— 

  1. SR Marcelino Otero, Dodge City, ***^ (1st) 
  2. JR Aiden Boline, Washburn Rural, * (5th) 
  3. SR Josh Janas, Garden City, ***^^ (4th) 
  4. JR Easton Zapien, Liberal, ***  

EAST— 

  1. JR Landon Wilkes, Olathe North, **^ (2nd) 
  2. JR Bobby Thomas, Olathe South, ***^ (3rd) 
  3. SR Justin Doebele, Blue Valley, * (6th) 
  4. SO Anthony Andrews, BV North, *

170— 

WEST— 

  1. JR Austin Fager, Washburn Rural, *** (2nd) 
  2. SR Ruben Rayas, Dodge City, **^ (4th) 
  3. SR Corbin Williams, Campus, ** (5th) 
  4. SO Matthew Marcum, Lawrence Free State, * (6th)  

EAST— 

  1. JR Blake Jouret, Olathe South, ***^ (1st) 
  2. SR Jaxon Avena, Olathe East, *** (3rd) 
  3. JR Noah Sharp, Olathe Northwest, **^ 
  4. SR Elijah Hann, Olathe West, ** 

182— 

WEST— 

  1. JR Quentin Saunders, Wichita West, ***^^$$ (1st) 
  2. SR Tony Rivero, Liberal, ** (2nd) 
  3. SO Miles Wash, Derby, * (4th) 
  4. SR Remington Stiles, Washburn Rural, ** (5th)  

EAST— 

  1. SR Zack Leskovac, Olathe South, *** (3rd) 
  2. SR Malique Washington, Olathe East, ** (6th) 
  3. JR Gavin Biancalana, BV Northwest, * 
  4. SR Marcellus Edwards, Olathe West, * 

195— 

WEST— 

  1. SO Caden Ross, Wichita Northwest, ** (3rd) 
  2. SR Isaiah Zinkan, Junction City, ** (4th) 
  3. SR Alex Allison, Lawrence Free State, *
  4. SO Roman Loya, Dodge City, *

EAST— 

  1. SR Gus Davis, Gardner-Edgerton, **^ (1st) 
  2. JR Ty Farrington, BV North, ** (2nd) 
  3. SO Lucas Conover, Olathe Northwest, ** (6th)
  4. SR Ty Knudsen, Olathe South, * (5th) 

220— 

WEST— 

  1. SR Mason Ross, Wichita Northwest, ***^ (1st) 
  2. JR Santonio Turner, Dodge City, ** (4th) 
  3. SO Zach Franco, Washburn Rural, * (5th) 
  4. JR Judah Peterson, Junction City, * (6th) 

EAST— 

  1. JR Brooks Lowe, BV West, *** (2nd) 
  2. JR Turner Leonard, Olathe East, * (3rd) 
  3. SR Carter Lahmeyer, Olathe North, *
  4. SR Alvin Horner-Luettel, SM Northwest, **

285— 

WEST— 

  1. FR Sebastian Lopez, Garden City, * (1st)
  2. SR David Huckstep, Washburn Rural, ***^ (2nd) 
  3. SR Damian Illalio, Manhattan, ***^^ (3rd)
  4. JR Angel Aguilera, Dodge City, * (4th) 

EAST— 

  1. JR Jorge Gallegos, Olathe North, * (5th) 
  2. JR Jay Jensen, Gardner-Edgerton, * (6th)
  3. JR Nicholas Herzog, Blue Valley, *
  4. FR Brett Carroll, Olathe East, *
