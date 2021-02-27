Class 6A state wrestling will begin shortly. Stay tuned through Saturday’s meet for updates on Derby’s five qualifiers.
106: SR Cody Woods (32-5)
def. Kasen Smith, Gardner-Edgerton (fall, 1:26)
def. Nolan Bradley, Lawrence Free State (dec. 4-3)
126: SO Tate Rusher (29-10)
def. Jacob Bradley, Olathe East (inj. default)
lost to Joe Triscornia, Olathe North (MD 14-6)
def. Ismael Ramirez, Dodge City (SV-1 7-2)
132: SO Knowlyn Egan (30-10)
def. Jacob Bartlett, BV Northwest (fall, 4:35)
lost to Damian Mendez, Dodge City (fall, 1:50)
def. Trevor Vasquez, Olathe North (dec. 3-1)
152: SR Cason Lindsey (33-2)
def. Veda Gummadipudi, BV West (fall, 1:14)
def. Nick Vincent, Washburn Rural (fall, 1:44)
182: SO Miles Wash (26-7)
def. Malique Washington, Olathe East (fall, 3:29)
lost to Quentin Saunders, Wichita West (dec. 3-0)
def. Remington Stiles, Washburn Rural (dec. 4-0)
ALL 6A STATE QUALIFIERS
*= state qualifier
^= state medal
$= state championship
(#)= current KWCA ranking
106:
WEST—
- SR Cody Woods, Derby, ***^^ (1st)
- FR Jonathan Morrison, Washburn Rural, * (2nd)
- SO Nolan Bradley, Lawrence Free State, **^ (3rd)
- FR Ezekiel Witt, Junction City, * (5th)
EAST—
- FR Casin Lawrence, Olathe North, * (4th)
- FR Andrew Honas, Lawrence, * (6th)
- FR Ethan Woltkamp, SM East, *
- FR Kasen Smith, Gardner-Edgerton, *
113—
WEST—
- JR Jacob Tangpricha, Washburn Rural, **^$ (1st)
- SO Eric Streeter, Lawrence Free State, ** (4th)
- JR Jantzen Borge, Manhattan, ** (5th)
- FR Raymond Hernandez, Dodge City, * (6th)
EAST—
- SO Cael Alderman, Olathe North, **^ (2nd)
- SO Jack Elsten, Lawrence, **^ (3rd)
- JR Ben Darling, BV West, **
- SR David Franke, BV North, *
120—
WEST—
- SR Bishop Murray, Washburn Rural, ****^^^$$ (1st)
- JR Darius Shields, Lawrence Free State, ***^^$ (2nd)
- SO Kayden Blake, Junction City, * (5th)
- FR Jameal Agnew, Manhattan, * (6th)
EAST—
- JR Kevin Honas, Lawrence, ***^^ (3rd)
- FR Jacob Vazquez, Olathe North, * (4th)
- JR Sam Perez, BV North, *
- SO Ethan Jenkinson, SM East, *
126—
WEST—
- JR Dylan Sheler, Campus, ***^^ (2nd)
- SO Tate Rusher, Derby, ** (3rd)
- JR Ismael Ramirez, Dodge City, * (4th)
- SO Henri McGivern, Washburn Rural, * (5th)
EAST—
- SR Joe Triscornia, Olathe North, ****^^^ (1st)
- JR Jahir Contreras, SM East, **^
- JR Jacob Bradley, Olathe East, **
- SO Noah Conover, Olathe Northwest, **
132—
WEST—
- JR Damian Mendez, Dodge City, ***^^$ (1st)
- JR Easton Taylor, Manhattan, ***^^$ (2nd)
- SO Knowlyn Egan, Derby, **^ (3rd)
- SR Jacob Rymer, Campus, ** (4th)
EAST—
- FR Trevor Vazquez, Olathe North, * (5th)
- SR Jacob Bartlett, BV Northwest, *** (6th)
- FR Collin Smith, Gardner-Edgerton, *
- SR Logan Farrell, Lawrence, ***
138—
WEST—
- JR Erick Dominguez, Garden City, ***^^ (1st)
- SR Bowan Murray, Washburn Rural, ***^ (2nd)
- SR Caleb Streeter, Lawrence Free State, **** (3rd)
- Camden Aldrich, Wichita Northwest, ** (4th)
EAST—
- JR Michael Solomon, Blue Valley, ** (5th)
- SR Gabe Barron, Olathe North, * (6th)
- JR Jacob Bragg, Olathe East, **
- SO Therron Meade, Gardner-Edgerton, *
145—
WEST—
- SR Nathan Bowen, Campus, ****^^ (1st)
- SR CJ Neuman, Junction City, ***^ (3rd)
- JR Blaisen Bammes, Manhattan, ***^^ (5th)
- JR Rudy Hernandez, Dodge City, **^
EAST—
- SR Trey Medina, Lawrence, ***^ (2nd)
- JR Cash Thomas, Olathe South, ** (4th)
- SO Alec Samuelson, Olathe North, **^ (6th)
- Nick Carlson, Olathe East, ***
152—
WEST—
- SR Cason Lindsey, Derby, ****^^^$ (1st)
- SO Luke Barker, Dodge City, **^$ (2nd)
- JR Nick Vincent, Washburn Rural, *** (5th)
- FR Griffin Bohanan, Junction City, * (6th)
EAST—
- SR Luke Hyland, Blue Valley, **** (3rd)
- JR Keeghan Troutman, Gardner-Edgerton, *
- SR Thomas Knudsen, Olathe South, * (4th)
- JR Veda Gummadipudi, BV West, *
160—
WEST—
- SR Marcelino Otero, Dodge City, ***^ (1st)
- JR Aiden Boline, Washburn Rural, * (5th)
- SR Josh Janas, Garden City, ***^^ (4th)
- JR Easton Zapien, Liberal, ***
EAST—
- JR Landon Wilkes, Olathe North, **^ (2nd)
- JR Bobby Thomas, Olathe South, ***^ (3rd)
- SR Justin Doebele, Blue Valley, * (6th)
- SO Anthony Andrews, BV North, *
170—
WEST—
- JR Austin Fager, Washburn Rural, *** (2nd)
- SR Ruben Rayas, Dodge City, **^ (4th)
- SR Corbin Williams, Campus, ** (5th)
- SO Matthew Marcum, Lawrence Free State, * (6th)
EAST—
- JR Blake Jouret, Olathe South, ***^ (1st)
- SR Jaxon Avena, Olathe East, *** (3rd)
- JR Noah Sharp, Olathe Northwest, **^
- SR Elijah Hann, Olathe West, **
182—
WEST—
- JR Quentin Saunders, Wichita West, ***^^$$ (1st)
- SR Tony Rivero, Liberal, ** (2nd)
- SO Miles Wash, Derby, * (4th)
- SR Remington Stiles, Washburn Rural, ** (5th)
EAST—
- SR Zack Leskovac, Olathe South, *** (3rd)
- SR Malique Washington, Olathe East, ** (6th)
- JR Gavin Biancalana, BV Northwest, *
- SR Marcellus Edwards, Olathe West, *
195—
WEST—
- SO Caden Ross, Wichita Northwest, ** (3rd)
- SR Isaiah Zinkan, Junction City, ** (4th)
- SR Alex Allison, Lawrence Free State, *
- SO Roman Loya, Dodge City, *
EAST—
- SR Gus Davis, Gardner-Edgerton, **^ (1st)
- JR Ty Farrington, BV North, ** (2nd)
- SO Lucas Conover, Olathe Northwest, ** (6th)
- SR Ty Knudsen, Olathe South, * (5th)
220—
WEST—
- SR Mason Ross, Wichita Northwest, ***^ (1st)
- JR Santonio Turner, Dodge City, ** (4th)
- SO Zach Franco, Washburn Rural, * (5th)
- JR Judah Peterson, Junction City, * (6th)
EAST—
- JR Brooks Lowe, BV West, *** (2nd)
- JR Turner Leonard, Olathe East, * (3rd)
- SR Carter Lahmeyer, Olathe North, *
- SR Alvin Horner-Luettel, SM Northwest, **
285—
WEST—
- FR Sebastian Lopez, Garden City, * (1st)
- SR David Huckstep, Washburn Rural, ***^ (2nd)
- SR Damian Illalio, Manhattan, ***^^ (3rd)
- JR Angel Aguilera, Dodge City, * (4th)
EAST—
- JR Jorge Gallegos, Olathe North, * (5th)
- JR Jay Jensen, Gardner-Edgerton, * (6th)
- JR Nicholas Herzog, Blue Valley, *
- FR Brett Carroll, Olathe East, *