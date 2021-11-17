As the weather begins to cool, the competition in Kansas high school football is heating up. Only four teams remain in 6A and the path to Emporia is becoming clearer. Here is a breakdown of the final four teams remaining in the 6A high school football playoffs.
EAST
No. 1 Blue Valley Northwest (10-1)
The Huskies are looking for their first 6A state title and jumped in as the top seed with the lone loss to St. Thomas Aquinas. The road to sub-state has been a breeze with a dominating win over Harmon in the opening round. It was the same old story with a 68-31 win over Olathe South. Blue Valley Northwest sent Olathe North home with a 56-27 win in sectionals. The Huskies blanked its sub-state opponent Blue Valley West in week eight.
vs. Blue Valley 35-21, W
vs. Bishop Miege 49-36, W
at. Central (St. Joseph, Mo.) 49-6, W
at. St. James 47-10, W
vs. BV Southwest 55-8, W
at BV North 35-21, W
at St. Thomas Aquinas 35-16, L
at Blue Valley West 21-0, W
vs. Harmon 62-0, W
vs. Olathe South 68-31, W
vs. Olathe North 56-27, W
No. 7 Blue Valley West (7-4)
Survive and advance has been the story for No. 7 Blue Valley West, who got hot at the right time after getting shut out by Blue Valley Northwest in the regular-season finale. The Jaguars took care of business with a 38-18 win over Shawnee Mission West and started a new chapter in the Cinderella story with an upset over No. 2 Blue Valley. Blue Valley West punched its ticket into the sub-state game with a win over No. 6 Shawnee Mission Northwest.
vs. BV Southwest 45-21, W
at BV North 42-21, L
vs. St. James 38-6, W
vs. Raytown (MO) 27-19, W
vs. Bishop Miege 28-14, L
at St. Thomas Aquinas 31-7, W
vs. Blue Valley 23-17, L
vs. BV Northwest 21-0, L
vs. SM West 38-18, W
at Blue Valley 35-28, W
at SM Northwest 37-34, W
WEST
No. 1 Derby (10-0)
There was some concern about seeding when Derby got ghosted in the search to find a week one opponent, but it proved to not be an issue for the seven-time state champions. The Panthers took care of business in the AVCTL-I and survived in a 42-41 thriller against Maize in what might have been the game of the year. The opening two rounds saw Derby dominate Wichita Southeast and Wichita East. The sectional round with Lawrence Free-State went down to the wire, but the ground game of the Panthers proved to be the difference.
OPEN
vs. Newton 50-17, W
vs. Bishop Carroll 44-36, W
at Salina South 77-7, W
at Hutchinson 55-6, W
vs. Campus 70-21, W
vs. Maize 42-41, W
vs. Maize South 52-14, W
vs. Wichita Southeast 63-9, W
vs. Wichita East 63-26, W
vs. Lawrence Free State 27-21, W
No. 6 Lawrence (9-2)
At 9-2, it doesn’t seem like Lawrence should be the No. 6 seed in the 6A West, but here we are. With the lone losses coming to Mill Valley and Shawnee Mission Northwest, Lawrence has fired off six straight wins, including a win over district rival Lawrence Free State. The Chesty Lions have been road warriors this postseason with wins over No. 3 Junction City and No. 2 Manhattan. Derby is next on the list as the rematch of the 1994-95 state champions will meet for a spot in the state title game.
vs. Olathe East 28-7, W
at SM North 37-7, W
vs. SM West 35-7, W
at Mill Valley 21-14, L
at SM Northwest 41-24, L
vs. SM South 49-9, W
at Olathe North 17-14, W
vs. Lawrence-Free State 27-19, W
vs. Topeka 37-7, W
at Junction City 38-21, W
at Manhattan 41-22, W