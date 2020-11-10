Only eight teams remain in the hunt for a Class 6A state championship. Every week that Derby remains in the chase, we’ll take a look at each of the schools that are still alive. It’ll include a look at the school’s playoff history and a brief recap of the previous game.
NOTE: Playoff records are courtesy of kansasfootballhistory.com. All state championship data can be found at kshsaa.org.
WEST
No. 1 Lawrence (9-0)
How last season ended (record): L, 56-35 vs. Topeka in regionals (8-2)
Playoff record over last 15 seasons: 7-10
State appearances (titles): 13 (10)
Lawrence advanced after Dodge City forfeited due to positive COVID-19 cases.
No. 2 Junction City (8-1)
How last season ended (record): L, 35-14 vs. Topeka in sectionals (8-3)
Playoff record over last 15 seasons: 14-8
State appearances (titles): 5 (1)
Andrew Khoury threw six touchdown passes as Junction City knocked off Washburn Rural, 70-25. Russell Wilkey also added three scores. It was the second time the Centennial League schools met this year as Junction City won the first matchup, 34-30.
No. 3 Wichita East (7-1)
How last season ended (record): L, 9-6 vs. Wichita West in week 9 (5-4)
Playoff record over last 15 seasons: 2-6
State championship appearances (titles): 3 (2)
It has been a remarkable turnaround at Wichita East. After finishing with three or less wins six times over the last 11 seasons, the Blue Aces are now 7-1. They are in the state quarterfinals for the first time since 1983 after defeating Manhattan, 20-7.
No. 4 Derby (6-2)
How last season ended (record): W, 63-26 vs. Olathe North in title game (13-0)
Playoff record over last 15 seasons: 39-8
State appearances (titles): 11 (6)
Derby got three touchdowns apiece from senior Reid Liston and sophomore Dylan Edwards in its 48-28 win over Gardner-Edgerton. Derby is playing for its third-straight state championship and sixth consecutive trip to the title game.
EAST
No. 1 Olathe North (8-1)
How last season ended (record): L, 63-26 vs. Derby in title game (10-3)
Playoff record over last 15 seasons: 27-11
State appearances (titles): 11 (8)
Even after losing some of its best players, including QB/RB Arland Bruce III (Ankeny High School in Iowa, also an Iowa commit), to transfer, Olathe North is one of the best teams in the Kansas City area. It is coming off a 38-17 win over Olathe Northwest.
No. 2 SM Northwest (7-1)
How last season ended (record): L, 42-29 vs. BV West in regionals (7-3)
Playoff record over last 15 seasons: 6-9
State appearances (titles): 3 (1)
Head coach Bo Black has revamped an otherwise dormant SM Northwest program. The Cougars were 11-26 through his first four seasons. It is now won seven games in back-to-back season for the first time since 2007 and 2008.
No. 5 Blue Valley (6-1)
How last season ended (record): L, 28-7 vs. Olathe North in sub-state (8-4)
Playoff record over last 15 seasons: 35-11
State appearances (titles): 13 (5)
Blue Valley avenged its only loss of the regular season last Friday, knocking off BV Northwest, 24-7. The Tigers have had to overcome the loss of starting QB Jake Wolff, who transferred to Allen HS (Texas) in the summer.
No. 6 BV North (5-2)
How last season ended (record): L, 21-20 vs. Blue Valley in sectionals (5-6)
Playoff record over last 15 seasons: 16-6
State appearances (titles): 2 (1)
With the help of QB Henry Martin and WR Mehki Miller, the Mustangs torched Olathe East, 33-21. BV North is now 45-29 over head coach Andy Sims’ seven-year stint. That equals the Mustangs’ win total from the previous 13 seasons.