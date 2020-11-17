Four teams remain in the hunt for a Class 6A state championship. Every week that Derby remains in the chase, we’ll take a look at each of the schools that are still alive. It’ll include a look at the school’s playoff history and a brief recap of the previous game.
WEST
No. 2 Junction City (8-1)
How last season ended (record): L, 35-14 vs. Topeka in sectionals (8-3)
Playoff record over last 15 seasons: 15-8
State championships: 1
State championship appearances: 5
REGIONALS: Andrew Khoury threw six touchdown passes as Junction City knocked off Washburn Rural, 70-25. Russell Wilkey also added three scores. It was the second time the Centennial League schools met this year as Junction City won the first matchup, 34-30.
SECTIONALS: Senior running back DJ Giddons scored four touchdowns in its 49-42 shootout over Wichita East. Andrew Khoury now has 2,918 passing yards to go with 29 touchdown passes. Junction City is looking for its first state title game since 2008.
2020 SCHEDULE
at Bishop Carroll 29-28, L
vs. Manhattan 36-29, W
vs. Topeka Seaman 34-27, W
at Washburn Rural 34-30, W
at Topeka West 63-13, W
vs. Topeka 54-20, W
vs. Emporia 62-15, W
at Highland Park CANCELLED
vs. Lawrence Free State 42-21, W
vs. Washburn Rural 70-25, W
vs. Wichita East 49-42, W
No. 4 Derby (6-2)
How last season ended (record): W, 63-26 vs. Olathe North in title game (13-0)
Playoff record over last 15 seasons: 40-8
State championships: 6
State championship appearances: 11
REGIONALS: Derby got three touchdowns apiece from senior Reid Liston and sophomore Dylan Edwards in its 48-28 win over Gardner-Edgerton. Derby is playing for its third-straight state championship and sixth consecutive trip to the title game.
SECTIONALS: Derby played its first playoff road game since 2017 and did so in impressive fashion. It knocked off No. 1 and previously unbeaten Lawrence, 40-20. Sophomore running back Dylan Edwards scored twice on the ground and with an 85-yard kickoff return.
2020 SCHEDULE
at Mill Valley 45-14, L
at Newton 43-31, W
at Bishop Carroll 35-21, W
vs. Salina South CANCELLED
vs. Hutchinson CANCELLED
at Campus 48-13, W
at Maize 36-35, L
vs. Maize South 48-10, W
vs. Wichita Southeast 62-0, W
vs. Gardner-Edgerton 48-28, W
at Lawrence 40-20, W
EAST
No. 1 Olathe North (8-1)
How last season ended (record): L, 63-26 vs. Derby in title game (10-3)
Playoff record over last 15 seasons: 28-11
State championships: 8
State championship appearances: 11
REGIONALS: Even after losing some of its best players, including QB/RB Arland Bruce III (Ankeny High School in Iowa, also an Iowa commit), to transfer, Olathe North is one of the best teams in the Kansas City area. It is coming off a 38-17 win over Olathe Northwest.
SECTIONALS: Olathe North beat Blue Valley in the playoffs for a second-straight year with a 28-21 win. Coach Chris McCartney’s crew forced five Tigers turnovers as they look to reach the state title game in back-to-back seasons.
2020 SCHEDULE
vs. SM South CANCELLED
at Olathe South 41-0, W
at Lawrence Free State 35-9, W
vs. Olathe West 21-17, W
at Gardner-Edgerton 28-7, W
vs. SM East 52-7, W
at Lawrence 21-20, L
vs. Olathe Northwest 37-0, W
BYE
vs. Olathe Northwest 38-17, W
vs. Blue Valley 28-21, W
No. 6 BV North (5-2)
How last season ended (record): L, 21-20 vs. Blue Valley in sectionals (5-6)
Playoff record over last 15 seasons: 17-6
State championships: 1
State championship appearances: 2
REGIONALS: With the help of QB Henry Martin and WR Mehki Miller, the Mustangs torched Olathe East, 33-21. BV North is now 45-29 over head coach Andy Sims’ seven-year stint. That equals the Mustangs’ win total from the previous 13 seasons.
SECTIONALS: BV North strung together its best four quarters of football in 2020, dominating SM Northwest, 30-6. It is looking for its first state title game since 2018. The game was SM Northwest’s lowest point total since a 37-7 loss to SM East on Sept, 21, 2018.
2020 SCHEDULE
at Bishop Miege CANCELLED
vs. BV West CANCELLED
vs. BV Southwest 42-21, W
at Blue Valley 28-21, L
OPEN
at BV Northwest 34-27, W
vs. BV West 31-28, L
at BV Southwest 19-7, W
vs. SM North 47-13, W
vs. Olathe East 33-21, W
at SM Northwest 30-6, W