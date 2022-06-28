Derby athletes were named to Class 6A all-state lists in their respective sports by coaches' associations as the postseason awards come to a close. Baseball, softball, soccer, swimming and golf each received all-state honors. Eight seniors received all-state honors, and seven plan to continue their careers.
Softball and baseball reached the state tournament, including a third-place finish by Panther softball. Derby soccer finished with an 11-7 overall record and reached the state quarterfinal as a six-seed.
Senior Morgan Haupt and freshman Raegan Jackson received first-team all-state honors for softball. Senior Audrey Steinert and junior Trinity Kuntz received second-team honors, while Rylee Frager was named to the honorable mention list. Haupt signed to play at the University of the Ozarks next season.
Five Derby baseball players earned all-state honors. Junior Mitchell Johnson, senior Saben Seager and junior Braden Horn were named to the second team. Seniors Luke Westerman and Karson Klima were named honorable mention. Westerman (Neosho CC), Seager (Cowley CC) and Klima (Cowley CC) all have signed to continue their baseball careers next season.
Senior Logan Riley led Derby soccer with a second-team selection at forward. Senior Cyerra Boyer, junior Kirsten Bourgeois and senior Jana Engles were honorable mention selections. Riley (Butler CC) and Boyer (Tabor College) will represent Derby at the next level.
Sophomore Ana Self was named a second-team all-state diver after a runner-up finish at the state meet. Sophomore Jaydon Carruthers was named to the all-state second team after a ninth-place finish at the state tournament.
All-State Selections
BASEBALL
Second-team
Mitchell Johnson - Pitcher
Saben Seager - Shortstop
Braden Horn - Catcher
Honorable mention
Luke Westerman - Second base
Karson Klima - Third base
SOFTBALL
First-team
Morgan Haupt - Pitcher
Raegan Jackson - Infield
Second-team
Audrey Steinert - Infield
Trinity Kuntz - Catcher
Honorable mention
Rylee Frager - Infield
SOCCER
Second-team
Logan Riley - Forward
Honorable mention
Cyerra Boyer - Midfield
Kirsten Bourgeois - Midfield
Jana Engles - Defender
GOLF
Second-Team
Jaydon Carruthers
SWIMMING
Second-team
Ana Self