6-29-22 all-state teams

Morgan Haupt was named a first-team all-state pitcher and was one of five players to earn all-state softball honors.

Derby athletes were named to Class 6A all-state lists in their respective sports by coaches' associations as the postseason awards come to a close. Baseball, softball, soccer, swimming and golf each received all-state honors. Eight seniors received all-state honors, and seven plan to continue their careers.

Softball and baseball reached the state tournament, including a third-place finish by Panther softball. Derby soccer finished with an 11-7 overall record and reached the state quarterfinal as a six-seed.

Senior Morgan Haupt and freshman Raegan Jackson received first-team all-state honors for softball. Senior Audrey Steinert and junior Trinity Kuntz received second-team honors, while Rylee Frager was named to the honorable mention list. Haupt signed to play at the University of the Ozarks next season.

Five Derby baseball players earned all-state honors. Junior Mitchell Johnson, senior Saben Seager and junior Braden Horn were named to the second team. Seniors Luke Westerman and Karson Klima were named honorable mention. Westerman (Neosho CC), Seager (Cowley CC) and Klima (Cowley CC) all have signed to continue their baseball careers next season.

Senior Logan Riley led Derby soccer with a second-team selection at forward. Senior Cyerra Boyer, junior Kirsten Bourgeois and senior Jana Engles were honorable mention selections. Riley (Butler CC) and Boyer (Tabor College) will represent Derby at the next level.

Sophomore Ana Self was named a second-team all-state diver after a runner-up finish at the state meet. Sophomore Jaydon Carruthers was named to the all-state second team after a ninth-place finish at the state tournament.

All-State Selections

BASEBALL

Second-team

Mitchell Johnson - Pitcher

Saben Seager - Shortstop

Braden Horn - Catcher

Honorable mention

Luke Westerman - Second base

Karson Klima - Third base

SOFTBALL

First-team

Morgan Haupt - Pitcher

Raegan Jackson - Infield

Second-team

Audrey Steinert - Infield

Trinity Kuntz - Catcher

Honorable mention

Rylee Frager - Infield

SOCCER

Second-team

Logan Riley - Forward

Honorable mention

Cyerra Boyer - Midfield

Kirsten Bourgeois - Midfield

Jana Engles - Defender

GOLF

Second-Team

Jaydon Carruthers

SWIMMING

Second-team

Ana Self

