Yes, it can be done
There is no question that in most cases working from home with kids can be difficult. It’s like having a snow day, every day.
There isn’t one single answer or resource that gives you all the answers. Under the circumstances with the coronavirus stay-at-home mandate, the length of time some parents may be working at home is unknown.
It is important to have an arsenal of things in place to keep children occupied but aware of challenges that may come up and how to deal with them.
Most importantly, it’s a chance for you and your children to learn more about interacting and reacting effectively. We hope the following information will give you ideas on ways to make the experience fruitful.
Toddlers
At this age, kids can communicate but not fully comprehend that the world isn’t spinning around them. They have sweet little sing-song voices, make the most darling observations about the world, and know how to stop everything with a good tantrum.
Schedule phone calls you need to make during nap times. One parent found it effective to put her toddler down for a nap, grab the baby monitor, and head to the garage to make calls. The idea can work most of the time. But one time she abruptly stopped a call when she looked at the monitor and saw her child trying to climb over the child gate across the kid’s bedroom door.
It is important to tag team, if possible. When both parents work from home it might work better to split up the day, so each parent can get blocks of time to focus on work while the other one is caring for the kids. A job that requires less focus may work with children around. Even with that, those tasks could be done early in the morning or at night after the kids are in bed.
You may have to be a little more lax with screen time. An episode of Sesame Street can make it possible for a conference call or to power through a bunch of emails. Just be sure it doesn’t turn into a marathon – If you aren’t careful, the kids may watch an entire season of Sesame Street and end up talking like Kermit the Frog the rest of the week.
Be flexible. There may not be a more important suggestion for working at home. Understand that what you plan to do – and when or how – may not always go as designed. Give yourself enough space to have options throughout the day and week. Create a day or time frame when you know you will have the opportunity to do those things that blew up and didn’t happen. You never know when you might have to spend an unplanned hour getting a grape juice stain out of your new carpet.
Enjoy your toddler. You have been given an opportunity to spend time that you normally wouldn’t have with your child. When it’s your time to focus on that toddler, make the best of it. There will be some great memories you’ll have forever if you do.
Early school-aged
Early elementary school kids have a desire to learn, making it easier to incorporate fun learning activities. Present them with those opportunities and help them understand you have expectations of them as well.
You can’t have too many activities. There are activities galore available online for children. Search for those that would be of interest and print them out. Learning while they color or create art is a way to both have fun and to stimulate them.
Screen time can be valuable if controlled. You may need to be a little lax on screen time with your child but don’t let it get out of hand. Plan an acceptable movie on an occasion or day you know you will need a block of time to accomplish something. Online interactive games and activities also contribute to the learning process and give you time you can turn to your tasks.
Set expectations and rewards. Help your child understand that you need a few minutes to do something and they need to be aware of that. Tell them if they can let you perform your task without being bothered then you can reward them in some way. Don’t be concerned by telling them this straight up. It is a way for them to learn discipline and self-control. It may not always work but the more they can do it and see value for you and them, the better it may work.
Elementary schoolers
Being creative with this group makes them engage better and can keep them going with some things for days. The attention they need could be as much as younger kids, but they can often focus on something longer and make it a multi-day event.
Create a menu of things they can do. Kids love sticky notes. So, encourage them to write things they can do on sticky notes. A lot of them. Have them put the notes somewhere they can go find them, like the refrigerator. Then when they are bored and don’t know what to do, they grab a note and do it. Notes can say something like make slime, draw, practice cartwheels, facetime grandma, take a bath, make fake YouTube videos and more.
Expectations can work well with reward. At this age expectations can be followed and rewarded with more success. Set a timer and have them understand you need that time to do something. When it goes off, they get you, or maybe something like a cookie.
Create space for them and you. Create a separate space where kids can have fun so you have your own space needed for work. Find a place in the house that is their fun new space where they can play and create their own little world. Consider creating multiple tables around the house like a Lego table, a puzzle table, a craft table or something they enjoy doing.
