For a week in February, 9-year-old Brooklynn Dodge petted a dolphin, ate ice cream on a pineapple plantation, sat in the sun on white sand beaches, and absorbed the tropical paradise sights and fragrances of Hawaii.
It was literally a wish come true for the El Paso Elementary student. A week before she left with her mother and three brothers, Brooklynn was surprised by the entire school at a Make-A-Wish reveal where she learned about the upcoming trip.
Brooklynn was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, a complex and rare heart defect in which the left side of the heart is crucially underdeveloped and can’t effectively pump blood to the body. At eight weeks Brooklynn had a tracheotomy which was unrelated to the heart issue. She has undergone three heart surgeries, and her trach was removed in 2016 after her last surgery.
“She now has a single ventricle anatomy that runs mainly on the right side – everything is rerouted to kind of work as one,” Melissa Dodge, Brooklynn’s mother, explained. “When we say these kids have half a heart, they really do run on half a heart.”
Although Brooklynn got sick from the rigors of travel the first couple of days, she and the family deemed the trip “amazing.” They stayed on Oahu and toured Pearl Harbor, swam in the ocean, swam with a dolphin, toured the Dole pineapple plantation and, thanks to Make-A-Wish, were able to bring back souvenirs for themselves and their classmates.
Brooklynn said her favorite things were the dolphin swim and the Dole pineapple plantation, although she allowed that the dolphin “felt weird.”
“The people at the dolphin place and the Dole plantation were really nice, and they gave me goodie bags,” Brooklynn said. “The view was very good – it was like a place I’ve never seen – I love the view.”
Learning to cope
Dodge learned early in her pregnancy about Brooklynn’s condition.
“I had a high-risk OB in Wichita, a high-risk OB in Kansas City, and my regular OB, and I went to one of them every two weeks,” she said.
“When I first had her, her brothers [Lucas and Jackson] were so supportive and so protective, so worried for her,” she said. “We had in-home nursing for the first few years because of the trach and the feeding tube, things were constantly beeping – it was such a huge adjustment.
“I was really proud of the way they stepped up, my oldest especially. The younger one kind of watched from a distance. It was a lot for him – he was just two.”
Dodge said the family dynamic has changed over the years.
Brooklynn’s youngest brother Jason, now 4, “doesn’t know any different,” Dodge laughed. “He just tags along to all the doctor visits. If she gets a sticker, he gets a sticker.”
Dodge said her daughter handles her illness “like a champion.”
“As she gets older, she’s becoming more aware of some of her physical differences, but also emotionally she’s becoming more aware,” she said.
“When Brooklynn got sick on the trip, she looked at me and asked, ‘Why does my body feel like this, why is this happening to me?’”
Dodge says she is honest with her daughter because “I don’t ever want her to not be aware of her condition or what’s going on with her body. My hope is it will make it easier for her to transition to adult care later, because she will be so aware.
“With the boys, I try to have age-appropriate truth. If it’s something that’s going to take me away from the family or going to cause any kind of discomfort or confusion, I want to be as honest with them as possible,” she said.
“I’m really blessed that Brooklynn handles things so well, so it’s easier for them to see that when she’s sick, she’s really sick. She’s not one to complain.
“Because we’ve been in this game for nine years, they are good about treating her like a sister rather than being super protective as they were when she was very young. They all have chores, everyone, except Jason, is in school, everyone has a job to do.”
Dodge finds a lot of support in what she calls the “heart community” and her church.
“I really struggled in the beginning with Brooklynn having the tracheotomy and the heart defect,” Dodge said, explaining that it is a rare combination. “My first friend whose kid had a trach lived in England – I met her in a Facebook group, and I met another one who lives in Detroit.”
Dodge says her involvement with the American Heart Association is “very close to my heart,” and by “sharing our story and offering hope and encouragement to other families, it also allows me to heal.”
“When I was pregnant with Brooklynn, I was volunteering in the nursery at NewSpring Church and developing faith-based friendships,” Dodge recalled. “The closer I got to my due date, the more I struggled because I was helping with these perfectly healthy babies knowing I was going to bring a baby in that might not make it. Then one day I walked in to do my volunteer service and these women had decorated a side room and threw me a baby shower.
“When Brooklynn was in the hospital [in Kansas City] for the first few weeks I would be sitting at Ronald McDonald House and I would email people at the church, and they would just be pouring into me via email. It was incredibly uplifting.
“[A few months later] I was sitting in a sermon and I knew things were on the upswing, that Brooklynn was going to be okay. I just felt this immediate calm – I don’t have to be scared; I don’t have to be overwhelmed. I trust completely in God’s plan for her.”
