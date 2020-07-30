Director of Operations Burke Jones recently presented to the Derby Board of Education some of the sanitation and cleaning methods that will likely be used once schools reopen. Many already became routine over the summer. Note that these are subject to change at any time.
Jones said he and his team sought out a disinfectant with a one-minute dwell time, meaning it “only has to stay on the surface for one minute until it’s disinfected.” Many disinfectants take up to four minutes to reach their peak effectiveness.
As students exit a classroom, teachers will spray down desks and other surfaces, Jones said. There will also be daily disinfecting of all high-touch surfaces in classrooms, hallways and other areas. Jones noted that prior to the pandemic, classrooms were not disinfected on a daily basis.
“This is dramatically increasing the disinfecting in each classroom,” Jones said.
All the water fountains in each building will be turned off, Jones said, but each water fountain’s water bottle filler will remain on. The district will also add water bottle fillers to all the water fountains that do not currently have them. Those fillers are on order and set to be installed, Jones said. Students and staff will be provided water bottles.
The district also has purchased disinfecting machines that spray an electrostatically charged mist.
“You can spray it on top of a desk, and because the particles are electrostatically charged, they’ll go through and around the desk,” Jones said. “We’ll be using those on a rotating basis throughout each building.”
The custodial staff will periodically disinfect restrooms, Jones said, and trash will be emptied “frequently.”
All athletics areas and facilities will be cleaned on a daily basis, Jones said.
Playgrounds will be cleaned throughout the day, with the focus being on frequently touched contact points.
“You can’t really disinfect the entire playground,” Jones said.
MASKS, SHIELDS, & MORE
Safety and Security Officer Matt Liston gave details about some of the PPE the district will have on hand once the school year begins.
Each staff member will be provided two cloth masks. Students will be encouraged to bring their own masks, but there will also be disposable 3-ply masks available. KN95 masks, which are more protective and durable than standard 3-ply masks, will be available for nurses and other individuals who will have more constant exposure to students and staff. The district will also have an unspecified amount of face shields on hand. Many of these supplies are being funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, and some have been donated by the county.
The district has been using sneeze guards during enrollment. The guards will also be distributed throughout school buildings before the school year begins.
“We’re trying to get as much PPE as we can to get ahead of the game in case we really need it down the road,” Liston said.
