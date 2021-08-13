After almost 20 years with USD 260 – most as a special education teacher – Joel Addis has a new challenge: COVID-19 site coordinator. Addis started work in the position on July 1 and said he’s looking forward to the change it brings.
“I’m just really excited to transition into this role and serve in a different capacity,” he said.
As for what it and the future brings, well, that’s the great unknown.
“It’s rapidly changing and that’s the challenge,” he said.
The position itself is not a new one with the district as Amy Steadman, now the principal at Tanglewood Elementary, held it during most of the past school year, so Addis will be taking her place.
Addis has been a special education teacher at El Paso Elementary and will be stepping away from that job during his tenure at this post, which will run at least through June 30, 2022.
His major role will be to serve as a liaison between the district and the Sedgwick County Health Department and be supportive of the district and its efforts to deal with the virus and any exposure during the school year, including what is known as contact tracing. That practice refers to the process of notifying contacts of exposure and addressing questions and concerns.
He will have an office in the school administration building and visit different school sites as needed.
Addis will be working in the division of Special Services and report to its director, Nicki Seeley. His background as an educator and extensive knowledge of the district and its stakeholders will serve him well during the assignment, he said.
The job will have a variety of aspects.
“I think it’s proactive working as part of the district leadership team, but it also is reactive because once there is a positive case, you react to that.”
Connection with the community will be conducted through the district’s Communications Department and its director, Katie Carlson.
Family of educators with Derby roots
The past year has been event-filled dealing with COVID-19, but Addis said he personally didn’t have problems with it in his classroom.
Addis started in the district in February 2002 as a special education para and did that for three years. He then substitute-taught and then started teaching special ed full time
in 2007.
He has thrived on the variety of teaching, he said.
“Every day is unique and every teacher job is unique,” he said. “It was a fantastic way to spend my career and teach.”
Addis also serves as the president of the Derby division of the teachers’ union of the National Education Association and will continue in that role. This will be his second year as president.
“There’s always enough to keep busy,” he said.
His family is education-oriented as his wife, Angela, is also a teacher. After working in the district district, she will be moving on to Haysville this upcoming school year.
The Derby residents have three children, all going to district schools. One will be a sixth grader at Derby Middle and the other two at third and first grades at El Paso.
“We very much believe in the power of the work that the district does,” he said.
His mother, Shelley Addis, also is a teacher and works at Tanglewood Elementary in the first grade.
Addis said he’s ready for the kickoff of a new year, even with all the undetermined factors it brings.
“I’m really thrilled for the opportunity to support students and staff in a different role,” he said.
