The Derby Community Foundation held its annual Uncorked event on February 23, providing good food and entertainment for about 300 people, while bringing in thousands of dollars for the DCF.
Proceeds from the event help fund, among other things, the Community Enrichment Grant Program. The program awards $10,000 in grants to local nonprofits.
This year’s theme was Green is Magic and was a kick-off to Derby’s 150-year celebration.
