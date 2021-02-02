Like so many other events over the course of the past year, the Derby Community Foundation’s Uncorked fundraiser scheduled for Feb. 27 is having to change due to the coronavirus pandemic – but the show must go on, no matter the challenges.
“It’s going to be completely different in that it’s not a physical event. There’s no decorating and there’s no caterers. What we’ve had to do because of COVID is come up with a virtual event,” said DCF Executive Director Theresa Hearn. “We’re calling it an ‘unevent’ because it looks nothing like Uncorked of the past in terms of the physical event.”
Taking away the costumes, food, drink and silent auction elements, Uncorked 2021 will be a stripped down affair. However, Hearn noted the foundation will try to recapture some of that in the virtual event – namely with a raffle being planned.
Four prize packages (valued at $500 each) will be put together with various gift certificates and more from Derby businesses for the raffle. Tickets will be available for $30 each and event sponsorships will help to purchase the raffle prizes – another way for the foundation to give back.
“As the year progressed and we saw what was happening to our local businesses, that’s where the raffle idea came from,” Hearn said. “There are businesses in the community that have supported us for years by donating items for silent auctions, live auctions, things like that, and they’re hurting for business. We’re going to take some of that sponsorship money and go out and purchase gift certificates, gift cards and merchandise from those businesses that have supported us year after year after year with donations as our way of thanking them for always being there for us in the good times. Hopefully they’ll feel that appreciation from us.”
On the day of the event, DCF will hold the raffle drawing, acknowledge its sponsors and have a year-in-review presentation as it normally does at its annual gala. Whether that will be livestreamed or prerecorded is yet to be determined, Hearn said.
