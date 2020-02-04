For the past 25 years, Upward sports programs have brought together athletics, faith and community in a league that puts more value on growth than the scoreboard.
Millions across the United States have been impacted – and, for the past 20 years, thousands have been impacted in the Upward basketball and soccer programs here in Derby.
“I truly believe it’s a program that could benefit the all-star, state-caliber players down to the kids who it’s their first-time experience with the sport,” said Cameron Wilson, outreach minister for South Rock Christian Church, which has organized Upward in Derby. “I would love it if every child played Upward.”
For South Rock, Upward is a ministry, along with a sports league. The kids who play there are not only taught the fundamentals of the sport, but also the fundamentals of being a follower of Jesus.
“We’re getting the people who don’t have a personal relationship with Christ to put their kids in a program that promotes a relationship with Jesus through sports,” Wilson said. “I can’t count the number of kids who I’ve seen baptized at South Rock who were part of the Upward program.”
But the impact of Upward has shifted over the past 20 years, along with culture, Derby’s churches and its athletics programs.
A SHIFTING CULTURE
When Upward first started in 2000, South Rock was Derby First Christian Church. The Powerhouse, located on 302 N. Georgie Avenue, was brand new, with carpeted basketball courts and a stage equipped for services.
First Christian started Derby’s Upward program just five years after the original started in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
“In today’s culture of competitive sports, it sticks out as something a little bit different,” Wilson said. “It was pretty radical in its view of sports, and it started the whole participation-trophy movement, where every child is a winner.”
Many sports leagues offer participation trophies, especially to young kids. But the results, at least in the eyes of psychologists, are often mixed. Some say participation trophies lead to entitlement and reward for doing very little, while others believe they encourage future participation and growth.
In the early 2000s, this movement was in full swing.
“That was just gigantic, and culture hadn’t really wrapped its head around that being a bad thing, so to speak,” Wilson said. “And now, it’s completely gone the other way, and competitive sports have kind of taken over.”
This shift can be seen in Upward’s numbers. In the early 2000s, Wilson said numbers were reaching around 500 kids. After a brief slump to about 250, today’s leagues host around 300.
Wilson said rising prices and more options could be at play, as well. As the national Upward program is forced to raise prices to deal with higher costs, Derby’s Upward program has to follow suit. Each price increase correlates with a participation decrease, Wilson said.
Also, the Junior Panther leagues have taken some of the more competitive kids out of leagues like Upward and the DRC’s.
Wilson said Derby High School basketball coaches Jodie Karsak and Brett Flory are big supporters of Upward – their kids played in the league, and they even coached, he said – but they are trying to grow their own leagues, as well.
“So now we’ve kind of taken the kids who want to play and pulled them in three or four different directions instead of what used to be two,” Wilson said.
Despite the options, Wilson said Upward is a league for anyone and everyone – even if they want to move on to more competitive play.
GROWING THE CHILD
Brooke Jackson said watching her son, Isaac, play in Upward Basketball is “surreal.” It’s his first year in the league, although he has played Upward Soccer before. But Upward has been a part of Jackson’s life for far longer.
“I actually coached when I was in high school,” she said. “So it’s kind of fun to see it now as a parent on the other side of that.”
Jackson says Isaac is new to basketball and doesn’t necessarily come to athletics as easily as some other kids. This had made Upward the perfect league, she said.
“As a mom, you know, you love to watch your kids improve and be uplifted as opposed to being torn down,” she said. “Every practice, you can see growth and improvement, and in every game, you can see confidence.”
Wilson said Upward is designed to “grow the game with the child.” This means each year adds a new level of complexity to the game – new rules and bigger courts and fields until they’re playing full Middle School rules.
The scoreboard isn’t actually turned on until the kids are in third grade.
“It’s just kind of growing the game age-appropriately with the child,” Wilson said.
Jackson said Isaac is learning in every practice and every game, and is growing in confidence in the sport and beyond.
“Here, it’s just a learning opportunity and a growth opportunity, and I think it’s really cool,” she said. “He loves it, which is really encouraging to me.”
FAITH AND SPORTS
In Upward, teaching kids the fundamentals of the sport is secondary to teaching the fundamentals of following Jesus. South Rock views the league first and foremost as a ministry.
But it’s not just South Rock. Wilson said more than 30 churches were represented last season, St. Mary’s being the second-biggest participant.
“So it’s just a really cool melding of churches,” Wilson said. “They just come around sports and Jesus, and it’s really cool.”
Out of all the kids involved in Upward, Wilson said 31 percent said they don’t have a church they regularly attend.
“You’re looking at roughly 100 kids in the program this year who don’t claim a church,” Wilson said. “So that’s really encouraging for us, and it’s why we’ve continued to do it for the last 20 years.”
Jackson said she has also seen Upward make an impact on church membership. Jackson and her family have attended South Rock since Upward began.
“I think it’s increased our church numbers,” she said. “I think it’s really allowed for the message of not only good sportsmanship, but also Christ, to be reached further and wider than just a normal church service would.”
The community and faith-based aspects of Upward can be seen in the way players and coaches interact. Wilson said many of his players who age out of the league want to immediately turn around and start volunteering as referees or assistant coaches.
Wilson said ideas of teamwork are expanded in Upward, as well.
“I’ve seen kids that would be considered superstars on the soccer field or basketball court on the same field as kids who have special needs,” he said. “To watch them pass the ball to them and become teammates and learn to trust everybody on the team … is just awesome.”
Wilson said he believes Upward is for everyone, and would love to see every kid give the league a chance. But he also understands the need for more competitive leagues in Derby.
Still, he said he would like to see the program continue to grow and make an impact across the Derby community.
“I would love to have a space issue,” he said with a laugh. “We’ve got the capability and the drive to reach every child, and would love for them to give us a shot.”
