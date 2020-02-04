Top 10 heart-healthy foods

After consulting with medical professionals, we came up with a list of 10 heart healthy foods that can add to maintaining a healthy heart. Plus, some other suggestions that are valuable, too.
- Berries, such as blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries (red grapes count, too)
- Fish that is high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, mackerel, and tuna (have it twice a week)
- Soy foods, such as soybeans, tofu, and soybean oil – all are good sources of isoflavones
- Whole grains, such as breads, cereals, and oatmeal
- Nuts, such as almonds, pecans, and walnuts
- Olive oil
- Beans, such as pintos, lentils, garbanzos, kidney beans, and chickpeas
- Other fruits and vegetables, such as broccoli, spinach, and grapefruit
- Margarines, such as those fortified with stanols or sterols
- Teas, particularly green and black teas
A diet that is full of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, phytochemicals and fiber is one thing that can help keep your heart pumping strong. In combination with the right foods, staying away from foods high in saturated fats and trans fats will also add to a healthy heart.
Besides eating a healthy diet, you can keep your risk factors to a minimum by getting plenty of rest, quitting smoking, keeping alcohol to a minimum, and getting some stress-reducing exercise each day.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.