It started 40 years ago when Clara Anthony fashioned a green and white felt Christmas stocking, decorated with jingle bells and holiday decorations and her first-born child’s name written in silver glitter.
That child, Barbara Bulger, Derby, her nine siblings, their spouses and children, and their spouses and children, all have one of the lovingly made traditional “Anthony” stockings to fill every Christmas.
“I’m number eight of 10 children of an Air Force family,” related Theresa Anthony Hearn, one of the three sisters who lives in Derby. “My older siblings [seven girls and three boys] were born all over the country, and number nine in Fairford, England, but number seven, me, and the youngest were born in Wichita. We moved to Derby in 1977, so the last three children all graduated from Derby High School.”
Hearn said her mother made about 31 of the stockings, first for the 10 children and then for new family members, until she died in 1989.
The tradition has been carried on by Hearn’s younger sister Margaret Butler, also of Derby.
“Since my mom died, Margaret has made about 12 stockings, including for two of my three children,” Hearn said. “She’ll be making a stocking very soon for my new granddaughter, Lucy,” she added.
“My mother was quite the seamstress,” Hearn recounted.” We used to have lots of matching outfits when we were little – girls’ dresses and boys’ vests and ties that matched.”
Hearn said the stockings were filled with candy and treats every Christmas morning.
“The stockings are very simple, but a wonderful reminder of our childhood. My parents would make quite a production of us all hanging our stockings, which was documented in family home movies,” she recalled.
“From oldest to youngest we would proudly march into the living room and tack up our stockings. It’s a memory that makes me smile every time I think about it.”
Most of the family still put up the green felt stockings at Christmas.
“It’s heartwarming to walk into one of my sibling’s homes during the holidays to see the stockings that Mom made hanging on the mantle,” Hearn said. “I’m going to have to get a bigger mantle if our family keeps growing,” she said with a laugh, noting that with her husband, three sons and their spouses, fiancé and children, there will be 10 of the traditional stockings adorning her mantle this year.
“One of the things that makes this tradition so special is that the stockings made by my mother have the names in her handwriting, a reminder of her every year as we place the stockings on the mantle.”
