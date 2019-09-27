With all of today’s technology, getting a home mortgage loan has become very impersonal. Online mortgage services seem to have all the bells and whistles but in fact they may be more costly and riskier when it comes to getting everything done right.
Citizens Bank of Kansas takes a different approach to mortgage lending. CBK understands that buying a new home is probably the largest purchase many people will ever make in a lifetime. And because of that, they have experienced lenders with understanding and know-how. It all comes down to the people – people you can trust.
Brenda Knipfer, CBK Mortgage Manager and Vice-President of Citizens Bank of Kansas, has 27 years of experience in helping homebuyers with mortgage loans. Other mortgage lenders for CBK are Ben Drouhard, Stephanie Schwilling, Russ Black, and Leesa Beam.
“We are local here. I’m not just the banker behind the desk, I am in the stands at Derby games. I am right there in the trenches with other community members every day,” Knipfer said.
Knipfer also says customers are able to access her anytime. When they do, they will get her complete attention and she’ll give them the time and energy they need and deserve.
“I want them to feel like they are my only customer by paying attention to their individual needs,” Knipfer says.
Some of the best advice a first-time buyer can get when mortgage shopping is to go to a real banker, not some online service. While it may seem more convenient to apply online, first-time buyers will inevitably have more questions than they can imagine. It’s hard to get answers from someone on the other side of a screen who doesn’t know them, the community, the housing market and more. Buyers can avoid that frustration by choosing a local mortgage lender.
Ben Drouhard, Community Bank President and Senior Real Estate Lender for Citizens Bank of Kansas, brings more than 25 years of banking and lending experience to his customers. Drouhard points out that CBK is a full-service community bank.
“When I am working with someone on a mortgage loan, I tell them I am their personal banker. I can help them on a question with their checking account, a car loan, home mortgage loan and more,”
he said.
But it doesn’t stop there. The bank’s years of experience in lending has created credibility
that makes them the bank to turn to in about any situation, especially the tricky ones.
“Because of the diversity in lending we offer, we have a little more understanding and expertise when it comes to a situation that might be more challenging,” Drouhard said.
Knipfer tells a story of a customer who had a family member pass away right before the Christmas holiday. “We had to step it up and get things done rapidly so they could go take care of their family. I got the text on Christmas Eve and we were
ready to close at 8:00 a.m. on December 26,” she said.
CBK Underwriter Leslie Epp says a lot of people may think there really are “bankers’ hours” – the only time bankers are available. “Our lenders are working outside of the bank. Whether it is at home on their laptop or at a football game talking to customers, they are always working for our customers. And customers have our cell phone numbers for after-hours phone calls or text messages,” Epp said.
With a product through
Federal Home Loan Bank, the Mortgage Partnership Finance loan program, Citizens is able to retain more loan services. “When you get a loan from us, that means you make your payment here or if you have problems you come here. It is just like we have an in-house portfolio with the difference being that we have Federal Home Loan Bank providing the opportunity to fund more loans,” explained Citizens Bank of Kansas Board Chairman Jane Deterding.
In the end, when you apply for a mortgage loan anywhere, the steps are going to be about the same. Lending institutions are all under the same rules and regulations.
“So, what makes the difference and what it all comes down to is the people who are helping you through the process,” Deterding said.
When it comes to lending, Citizens Bank of Kansas cares about you. And it shows.
