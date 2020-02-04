The Derby resident was one of 150 people from 36 different countries who took the Oath of Allegiance in a naturalization proceeding January 10 at the Hughes Metropolitan Complex in Wichita.
“I’m really excited,” said the 41-year-old homemaker who is originally from Mexico.
There was a lot of studying and interviews to ensure that she met all the citizenship requirements, but Ortiz said officials were helpful in guiding her through the complex process.
“Everyone was really nice to me,” she said.
For Ortiz, a major draw of living in America is the opportunity it presents. And, as a new citizen, she’s looking forward to taking part in the rights of being one, including voting. She’s been married to Frank Ortiz, a U.S.-born citizen, for 18 years and the couple have four children.
Marrying a citizen doesn’t make a person eligible for U.S. citizenship right away, but they can earn a green card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card, which then can lead to citizenship.
While people may debate immigration as an issue, Frank Ortiz said for those who go through the legal channels like his family has, it’s a long, costly process just to get a green card.
People told them to just apply and receive it, but it isn’t easy, he said.
“It’s not like getting a driver’s license,” he said.
Then, to gain citizenship, there are numerous other steps.
Becoming part of the nation’s fabric
A candidate must be able to speak, read and write English, have a knowledge of U.S. government and history, and be a lawful permanent resident for at least five years. There’s also a requirement that the candidate “be a person of good moral character.”
In fiscal year 2018, more than 756,000 people were naturalized, according to the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The figure for the past 10 years is about 7.2 million naturalized citizens.
A contractor who works as a lineman, Frank Ortiz got transferred to Wichita from Dallas shortly after the couple was married. They liked the area and decided to stay, moving to Derby a few years ago.
Cristina Ortiz said the safety of Derby, along with the school system, were major draws.
She reflects on the negative changes in her native land, especially increasing violence.
“When I lived there, it wasn’t so bad,” she said. “Now it’s hard, with too much crime.”
She likes the fact that her family can build what she sees as a more successful future in America and they can contribute to it, too.
That’s the way U.S. District Judge J. Thomas Marten, who oversaw the ceremony, sees it.
“Welcome new citizens, each and every one of you. We want to thank you for choosing America and becoming part of the fabric of it,” he said. “You are now ready to write the next chapter of America.”
Marten said “few days are as meaningful or important” as this one, wherein a person leaves behind their past and opens the door to a new future.
For many, it’s about the American Dream, the set of ideals in which freedom includes the opportunity for prosperity and success and that anyone can become anything through hard work.
“Many left with nothing but a pocket full of hope and dreams,” he said of how these new citizens came to the United States.
Along with believing that each person is possessed of worth, Americans take “our freedom very seriously” and will never surrender it, he said.
The 45-minute event was a solemn one as the venue was legally transformed into a temporary U.S. courthouse.
Promise to support, defend the U.S.
While singing the Star Spangled Banner and reciting the Pledge to the Flag are well-known to natural-born citizens, they likely aren’t as familiar with the lengthy Oath of Allegiance, which is the heart of the event.
In it, the new citizens must swear that they renounce any and all “allegiance and fidelity” to any state or sovereignty of which they had formerly been associated. They also promise to support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States against “all enemies.”
The eyes of Ortiz and others looked straight ahead, carefully reciting word for word the oath as read by the court clerk.
A more light-hearted time came when the original countries of all attendees were read, with polite applause followed by each nation’s name.
Marten, who took time after the formal ceremony to pose for photos with each of the new 150 citizens and their families, said authorizing new U.S. citizens is a highlight of his duties.
“This is the happiest duty we have as federal judges,” he said.
It was a happy day for Ortiz, too, who carefully held her official citizenship document and clutched a small American flag after getting a congratulatory kiss from her husband.
“I can’t believe it.”
