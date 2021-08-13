Mix together an extreme physical fitness competition and shooting in hot and humid outdoor conditions and you have a grueling challenge that Derby resident Brooke Jackson recently tackled.
Called “The Tactical Games,” Jackson signed up for it “kind of on a whim,” but was glad she did.
“It was an interesting experience,” she said with a laugh.
She also earned a sense of triumph.
“I learned a lot about myself, both what I am able to do and what I need to improve on,” she said.
The games are a demanding physical activity that also call for precision shooting with both rifles and handguns in time-determined rounds.
Jackson called her fellow contestants “insanely talented.”
While she was there to take part, it also was to watch and learn from the other contestants during the military-style contest, held June 26-27 in Texas.
“I was in awe of the strength and precision of these people. I have a lot to learn,” she said.
The contestants take part in what are known as 12-minute “battles.” They get to pace themselves, but it’s an internal contest. If they shoot quickly, they may be panting too hard and have trouble focusing, but they can’t wait too long, either.
Generally, the better physical condition contestants are in, the higher they score.
Competition calls for heavy lifting
Many of the other participants were in law enforcement or the military, and while Jackson, 34, has always had a lot of respect for them, seeing them in action deepened that, she said.
Not all were young or middle-aged adults, as there also was a masters division, with people in their 50s and older taking part.
“It was a great experience and a great community,” she said. “Everyone wanted you to win,
even the judges.”
Jackson had never done anything like this before and confessed that it was “a big bear to start out with.”
While Jackson didn’t place, she did finish and has the T-shirt – and bruises – to prove it.
One aspect of the games Jackson wants to work on are the weights, which is literally a heavy lift.
In one 12-minute competition, for example, Jackson had to lift a 50-pound sandbag, run 100 yards, shoot, run back, then lift and run with a 75-pound bag, do the same, and then move up to a 100-pound bag.
She lifted them all, but not without a lot of struggle.
Those in higher divisions than Jackson’s women’s intermediate had it even harder. There was a women’s elite group and a men’s elite, too, wherein competitors had to lift sandbags of 200 to 250 pounds.
There wasn’t only the weight, there was the heat, too, as it was held during two 100-degree days with high humidity.
Jackson was outside from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the weekend and, while there were breaks, the undertaking took its physical toll.
Lots of family support onsite
The firearms part of the games was not overwhelming for Jackson as she grew up with guns, shooting and hunting with her dad, Ken Grommet, a former Derby police officer who co-owns Range 54 in Wichita.
Jackson first picked up a shotgun at about age 7 or 8, and helped her dad as he hunted.
Being familiar with firearms takes a lot of the “scary” out of it. Jackson emphasizes that she follows gun safety rules “religiously.”
Jackson’s family was at the games and, to her, that was a great joy and learning lesson for her four children – ages 2, 5, 7 and 9.
She wanted to point out to them that it is possible to do hard things and how people get better is to practice.
Her husband, Levi, also was there, and is supportive of “every crazy idea that I have.”
Jackson is a busy person, homeschooling the children, working at her dad’s business and also part-time on weekends as a nurse.
She and Levi, who were high school sweethearts, have deep Derby roots as he was in the DHS class of 2002 and she graduated in 2004.
Jackson swam in high school and has always turned to physical fitness as an outlet, especially between childbirth and in the past several years when she started lifting weights.
She’s going to continue to work on her physical fitness and get back to another Tactical Games sometime, but in the meantime, she’s relishing the recent experience.
“Just competing with these amazing people was really an accomplishment,” she said.
For more on the activity, visit www.thetacticalgames.com.
