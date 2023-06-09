For Rich McDoniel and his friends, taking part in barbecue contests is a balancing act. They don't take it too seriously, but they are thoughtful enough about it that they've won a number of prizes along the way.
They'd also like to nab some more top prizes in the future, too, said McDoniel of his team, "Always Sauced." The playful moniker gives a hint of the fun they like to have when the smoke is curling through the meat.
They started off in 2014, more of "a joke" than a serious team, but he and buddy Shawn Conway learned to up their game to get into the competitive spirit.
"I can't compete against these big guys who do this constantly," McDoniel said. "I have work and don't have the time to take off and do 30 competitions. But for some teams, their goal is to win the world championships."
McDoniel is a supervisor at Envision and Conway, a Derby resident, is a truck driver. McDoniel lives in Wichita, but has deep Derby roots as he is a 1998 Derby High School graduate. This year, they're going to be helped out by Corey Aurell, who also has experience in past Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest cooking contests.
There's been other people who have come and gone, not unlike a rock band, but the core personnel have held steady — and become more skilled during the past nine years.
"We didn't have any idea about this when we first started," McDoniel said.
But now he does, and has the equipment, too, including two smokers he transports to barbecue competitions.
Being organized vital for success
Those include events in Ponca City, Okla., Harper and – closer to Derby – the annual Trowbridge Memorial Fly-In at Cook Airfield east of town.
There have been some cash payouts, but McDoniel and his buddies are not in it for that. "It's a very expensive hobby," he said. "Sometimes it breaks even, sometimes it pays the bills and sometimes it just pays for beer."
Asked about his secret to success, he laughed and said "we have zero secrets." They usually learn by doing and then improving on that.
There is a certain amount of stress heading into a competition, but McDoniel has found that being organized is the key to handling that." It then becomes easier and more of a routine." That includes making an inventory of needed supplies, picking up the meat, and trimming them for the competition. His last step is always picking up the parsley to go along with the meet. "You want that fresh."
McDoniel is a "low and slow" style cooker and uses wood, not pellets."You just don't get the same flavor," he said of using pellets.
Of course, there's a roll-of-the-dice factor with barbecue as it's all up to the judges and their view of how the Always Sauced team did.
While many of the judges "have been around awhile," there also are more novice judges, so that's a stress factor, he said.
But overall, the endeavor is about having fun and being with good friends as that makes the members of Always Sauced pleased to spend their weekends barbecuing. And they're going to keep the formula going, too.
"We're happy where we're at," McDoniel said.
