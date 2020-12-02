Goods like new clothes, financial assistance for a family’s holiday or even a hopeful child dreaming of a new toy are typically on tap. You can make a positive impact when supporting this wholesome cause.
If you’re unsure how this type of charitable outreach works, be sure to check with the organization. Some may have different methods regarding how you send your gift. Whether you ship it directly to a recipient or drop it off with the charity, it’s essential to make sure you follow the right rules.
FIND A GIVING TREE
You can use social media to your advantage when discovering giving tree charities. Ask your friends or family members for their experiences with similar organizations. Here are some familiar places to look in your own backyard:
• Churches.
• Public schools.
• Grocery stores.
• Shopping malls.
• Homeless shelters.
• Government buildings.
• Police or fire stations.
WHAT TO SEND
Typically, the wish you select will tell a story about a struggle the recipient is going through and how their chosen gift will impact their life. While you should always purchase what they ask for, consider being extra generous by exceeding their expectations.
For instance, if a child has a wish for a simple clothing item, try to invest in a few different outfits and a new pair of shoes to add extra excitement on Christmas morning. Of course, you should keep your budget in mind to avoid a reliance on credit cards throughout the season.
INVOLVE YOUR CHILDREN
Show your children the importance of generosity and helping others by involving them with the giving tree adventure. They will learn a wholesome lesson of appreciation and receive a feeling of self-satisfaction when helping make someone’s holiday more bountiful.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.