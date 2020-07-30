Heather Bohaty is now in her fourth year as superintendent of Derby Public Schools and, while each year has presented its own set of issues to work through, this year – with COVID-19 in the forefront – is presenting a need for extra effort.
However, Bohaty is confident that she and the district’s leadership team, along with staff and teachers, have “got this,” as she put it.
“There will be challenges, but it’s all in how we choose to approach them,” she said.
As of mid-July, the precise picture for the district in the 2020-21 school year was not finalized.
But Bohaty and her team have a variety of plans in place to handle whatever direction they need to go.
“We’re looking at different learning approaches,” she said.
Only one thing is certain: it will be different than the past.
That includes enhanced cleaning throughout district facilities.
There could be other steps, too, in what Bohaty called a comprehensive approach that involves the community and everyone else connected or related in some manner to
USD 260.
Building those working bridges has been one of the hallmarks of Bohaty’s leadership style since she took the district’s reins from Craig Wilford, who retired in 2017.
Another has been simply a love for Derby and being proud to call it home.
“I’m happy to be here and happy to have my children go through the district,” she said. “I love that all my kids will get to experience what all our schools have to offer and can’t see raising them anywhere else.”
WORKING THROUGH SITUATIONS
Bohaty and her husband, Robert, have four children, most of whom are students in the district. They have one in high school, another in middle school, one more in an elementary school and a fourth in preschool.
“We span the ages,” said Bohaty, 46, with a laugh.
Unlike some districts who like to recruit superintendents from out of town, Derby has often selected one of its own – and that’s the case with Bohaty, who has spent her entire 25-year career in Derby.
She’s had a variety of capacities, starting as a teacher at Derby Middle School, moving on to building principal at Cooper Elementary and then on to a tenure as assistant superintendent of human resources.
One benefit of working in Derby schools before being appointed superintendent was her deep knowledge of the district, its people and its policies.
“That was very helpful, especially with that transition,” she said.
Originally from Pittsburg, Kan., Bohaty went to Washburn University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in May 1996. She also earned a master’s degree in education administration and supervision from Wichita State University in December 1999 and a professional certificate after that.
Like many in her field, Bohaty views her life as one in which she continues intellectual and professional growth.
“I’m constantly learning,” she said.
That includes the time since this past March, when she learned – like other Kansas superintendents – that the state was mandating that school buildings be shut down. The challenge after that was to keep as much learning going as possible. That involved a lot of communication and working through situations as they arise.
“There is not a road map for this,” she said.
UNDERSTANDING THE STAKEHOLDERS
The key, Bohaty said, was to be flexible when people had questions in order to get them resolved.
While school finances have been an issue, especially during the administration of the previous governor, that’s one area where Bohaty is breathing a sigh of relief. The district is on sound footing for this budget year, which runs through
June 30, 2021.
Ironically, another key leader in the district – DHS Principal Tim Hamblin – started work here at exactly the same time Bohaty did, the 1996-97 school year.
Hamblin works with Bohaty extensively, especially since the COVID-19 situation arose, but it’s not on a daily basis.
“She has trusted me to pretty much take care of business here at the high school,” he said.
And when parents attempt to take a high school issue directly to Bohaty, she usually tells them to deal with Hamblin first.
One thing Bohaty does especially well, he said, is to be “very astute” at understanding all the stakeholders involved in the district, including the business community, which is not always included in some districts. With that in mind, Bohaty has spoken to members of the Derby Chamber of Commerce, whose monthly luncheon meetings she regularly attends. She also is part of the Derby Rotary Club.
Sometimes people don’t always realize the amount of influence the superintendent’s position holds, Hamblin said, but the schools are a major aspect of the community’s life.
Along with an optimistic approach, Bohaty is looking forward to more years of service in the district, adapting to a new reality and educating Derby’s young people.
“It will be different, but we will make the most of it,” she said.
As for moving out of Derby, Bohaty said that’s not in the plan as this is where the family’s roots are.
“I’ve spent my entire career here in Derby, love Derby and it’s home for our family,” she said. “I also enjoy being able
to give back to the community that we’re so proud to call home.”
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.