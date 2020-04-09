Derby High School coaches participated in spring team photos understanding two realities.
The growth and concerns over COVID-19 had led to cancellation of state basketball the day before (March 12). How that would affect their sports was unknown at the time, but it was an inescapable thought. That afternoon, districts statewide began cancelling activities and practices through their upcoming Spring Break.
Four days later, Governor Laura Kelly issued an executive order for all K-12 schools, inevitably cutting off the spring season for all sports.
“I didn’t expect that [picture day] would be the last day we’d be around each other,” soccer coach Paul Burke added.
It set off a tidal wave of emotions for Kansas high-school athletes, seeing their season called off before it even began. It struck an even deeper chord for a DHS senior class that saw events beyond athletics taken off the calendar.
While it may only take 10-15 minutes for a Senior Night ceremony, Derby’s coaches now more than ever aren’t underestimating the impact of these moments.
“I’ve talked to my senior girls about it and they were crushed,” swimming coach Jimmy Adams said. “I don’t know how else to say it. They just had their senior year ripped out from underneath them.”
Looking for ways to possibly extend into the summer, it wasn’t a decision taken lightly by the staff of the Kansas High School Activities Association.
“The original plan was to incrementally move forward and make decisions weekly to monthly,” KSHSAA executive director Bill Faflick said. “When the governor came out and said we’re done through May 29, it was absolutely a decision that impacted our programs.”
Austin Wuthrich was promoted to head coach of track and field after Mitch Pontious resigned to take an administrative role at Derby Middle School.
The shock and awe of the decision certainly leads to the realization that there would be no state track and field meet. With all Kansas classifications at Cessna Stadium, it regularly brings 15,000-20,000 fans together to celebrate these athletes.
Unfortunately, it also put a halt to a Derby girls roster that had the athletes to compete in the upper echelon of Class 6A.
“For the seniors, there isn’t a whole lot we can tell them,” Wuthrich said. “It’s a sad deal.”
While there won’t be fans congregating on the Wichita State campus for a state track meet, Wuthrich hopes his athletes understand the bigger picture in play.
“It’s one of the great things about sports anyway,” he said. “You’re going to face adversity, but you have to have courage and be able to persevere. At the end of the day you have to hope it’ll get better.”
Much like his peers, Derby baseball coach Todd Olmstead has had struggles wrapping his mind around the news. From losing that time to his players to now working outside his classroom, the longtime coach said it’s a difficult adjustment.
“I don’t have a job to go to every day and I don’t get to see [my players] anymore,” he said. “I’ve cleaned my house and right now I’m worried about whether or not my daughter can go graduate.”
The cancellation also brought a bitter end to the career of one of Derby’s best pitchers in recent memory.
Grant Adler, who was one of three seniors and will also pitch at Cowley College in 2021, was set to return as the staff ace this spring. However, he’ll now turn his attention toward his college career after going 3-4 with 67 strikeouts and a 1.17 ERA as a junior.
Softball coach Christy Weve was preparing her roster for a 10th-straight trip to state. She also had three seniors on her roster that have each signed to play in college, including Alexis Enslinger (Northern Oklahoma CC), Mariah Wheeler (Rockhurst) and Halle Rico (Southwestern).
“When the news first came out, I felt sick to my stomach,” Weve said. “These kids work so hard and their senior year is one of the biggest highlights they work for. Knowing how successful we could have been again … I understand why [the decision was made], but it doesn’t make you feel any better.”
Once the news broke from the state, Burke sent out a message to all of his soccer players. Understandably so, the emotions ran high for his girls.
“There’s nothing [the girls] can do or that either you or I can do about it and that’s the crazy part,” he said. “… I’ve been waiting in limbo to see what happens next.”
Burke explained to his seniors that it may not feel real for awhile and that’s okay. Jordan Crone was his lone player that had signed to play in college (Hutchinson CC). He also pointed out Sydney Nilles and Heather Mills, who were a part of the state basketball team that saw their season come to an end six days earlier.
“They got ripped away from state after making the semifinals,” he said. “… They
got shoved into soccer stuff
and then days later, it’s cancelled too. For those two girls, it has maybe been the craziest week of their life.”
Jimmy Adams was set to return as girls’ swimming coach after leaving the post in 2014. While he was familiar with families because of coaching the boys team and also leading the Derby Dolphins, it didn’t lessen the impact.
“As a coach, even with the girls I haven’t coached in a couple of years, it’s hard because you want them to have everything they can,” he said. “It’s hard to see them all hurting at once.
Whether or not KSHSAA decides to take action toward any summer amendments has not been decided, according to Faflick.
Several other DHS spring teams were also involved in the 2020 spring sports season shut-down. It will likely be something every Derby student athlete will remember as a great disappointment for the rest of their lives.
