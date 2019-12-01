Derby’s second annual Spring Into Art was held at Madison Avenue Central Park on April 28, 2019. Activities included 19 art vendors displaying their works, live entertainment at the amphitheater, interactive make-and-take art activities for the kids, food trucks and the Kansas Grown Farmers Market. City organizations involved with Spring Into Art include the City of Derby, Derby Recreation Commission, Derby Public Library, Derby Arts Council and Derby Public Schools.

