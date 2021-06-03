With high temperatures projected to be in the mid 80s during Derby’s summer barbecue festival, attendees will have a chance to cool down over a smoothie.
Bongo Fruit Smoothies, a truck based out of Derby, will offer smoothies in its signature pineapple “cups” on June 11 and 12 at the Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest.
“We take the biggest pineapple they have, which is the No. 4 or No. 5 pineapple,” said Robert Elliott, owner of Bongo Fruit Smoothies. “And we carve it out, we take all the pineapples and other fruits, add our juice, blend it up, pour it right back into the pineapple, and serve it out the window with a cherry and an umbrella on top.”
The smoothie truck first participated in the BBQ fest in 2019.
“It was a great event – a lot of vendors,” he said. “We did outstanding there. I think we sold out both days that we were there.”
The smoothie truck, established in spring 2019, currently offers six smoothie flavors: strawberry delight, sunset paradise, tiki colada, strawberry banana, pineapple lemon-drop, and cosmic berry-blast.
Tiki colada and strawberry banana flavors were added in the last year. Elliott said strawberry delight and sunset paradise are typically the most popular, but the new flavors have been a hit.
“When a lot of people pick a certain flavor, they always come back for that flavor because it’s the best to them,” he said. “It’s hard trying to get them to jump to another flavor.”
Aside from the signature pineapple shells, smoothies can also be purchased in regular 20-ounce cups.
The food truck also set up shop in April at Derby’s annual Spring Into Art.
“We love doing the Derby events, that’s like our home,” he said. “Even though we’re military, we’ve always lived in Derby when we came here.”
Elliott and his family most recently moved back to Derby in 2017 but first lived here from 2003 to 2010. Elliott is an active duty member of the military, so he and his family have moved multiple times.
Elliott is currently in the process of expanding Bongo Fruit Smoothies by building a second, more mobile smoothie truck that can drive on its own. The business currently operates out of a 16-foot trailer that is not mobile on its own.
“Sometimes we run into a problem where we have a lot of people asking us to come out, and now we have two or three conflicting events that we might can’t make it to,” he said.
In the future, he said he would like to get a bigger trailer that would allow him to serve more products at big events, such as fruit lemonades and “dole whip” – a pineapple-flavored soft-serve ice cream treat made popular by Disneyland.
As with virtually all small business owners, Elliott said the last year was tough for Bongo Fruit Smoothies due to the pandemic. Large public events are big sources of revenue for the company, and most were canceled in 2020.
Fortunately, Elliott said he and his wife have other jobs. Still, he’s looking forward to getting out in the public eye again with the BBQ fest and other events.
“We’re excited to see how it takes off. Everywhere we go, everyone seems to love us,” he said. “We’re just excited to be a part of the food truck business.”
The smoothie truck regularly sets up outside of Field Station: Dinosaurs and other locations in the Derby area. The truck also plans to be set up at special events in Wichita, Kansas City and Oklahoma like Rocklahoma and Open Streets ICT. A full list of Bongo Fruit Smoothies’ planned 2021 schedule can be found on its Facebook page.
