The musical line-up for Smoke on the Plains is just as tantalizing as the barbecue being cooked up in High Park June 9 and 10.
To start out the festival, singer/songwriter Taylor Fugitt will play an acoustic set from 6-7 p.m. June 9 as an opener for the Kyle Kilgore Band.
Fugitt will be backed by a band made up of “Wichita boys” including Max Abood on drums, Joe Webster on lead guitar, and Andrew Bowers on bass guitar.
Fugitt, a Kansas native, follows in the footsteps of her dad, Ricky Fugitt, who is also a singer/songwriter.
“My shows are full of original country music and a little bit of whiskey. I love getting to connect with my audience and share stories with one another and just build those relationships,” Fugitt said of her performances.
Fugitt’s musical journey started with choir in high school and grew into songwriting in college.
She released her first EP album in July of 2021, “Between Me and the Whiskey.”
“After that I started doing acoustic shows and I am lucky enough to have a lot of friends in the music industry who have helped me really build connections from Nebraska down into Texas,” Fugitt said.
Fugitt has two singles from her upcoming album including “Rather Be” and the soon to be released “Good Enough” out on all streaming platforms. Her first full album will be out later this year.
“It will be a 12-song album and I am so excited to share all of my new music and get to showcase everything I have been so proud of. I have written every song that I have released and will release, and I am extremely proud of that as well,” Fugitt said.
The Kyle Kilgore Band (KKB), based out of Wichita, will perform from 7-10 p.m. on June 9. KKB is one of the fastest-growing music acts in the Texas/Red Dirt country music scene. Since 2018, the band has played more than 500 shows all over the Midwest.
Band members include Kyle Kilgore, vocals; Dave Kilgore, bass; Paul Peterson, drums; Chris Whitehead, guitar; and Alex Nordine, guitar.
Kilgore’s father was a musician his whole life, so there was constant access to musical instruments. Even then, he never paid much attention to music until highschool. Being a journalism major while others were out partying during his college days, Kilgore would indulge his love for writing while combining it with his newfound past time of learning the guitar.
In 2020, KKB followed its early success with its first debut single to radio, titled "Livin' on the Run,” which managed to reach the Top 100 of the Texas/Red Dirt (T3R), Texas Country Music Charts and TMP Spotify Charts. In early Summer of 2021, the band released "Passenger Seat," to radio from its sophomore album.
KKB has started touring regionally from Colorado to Wisconsin and South Dakota to Kansas. With new music being currently recorded in Nashville, Tenn., Kyle is looking to put out a new single "Damn Good Time" this summer that will have national distribution.
On June 10, the music starts early at 9 a.m. with The Steinbergs. Husband and wife Jake and Megan Edwards describe their sound as acoustic covers of Top 40 songs from the past and present, with an emphasis in harmony. The duo first met in a band called Annie Up in 2014, and decided to start their own acoustic duo for fun.
“After about a year, we were booking gigs regularly and it's been going strong ever since,” Jake Edwards said. “The audience can expect some humor and a fun time. We want people to enjoy listening and to sing along with us.”
At 11:30 a.m. June 10, Candice and the Business Casuals will take the stage. The band consists of five members including Candice Sullivan on lead vocals; Justin Sullivan, lead guitar and co-lead vocals; Jayke Wedel on drums; Steven Green on keys and backup/co-lead vocals; and John Colquitt on bass.
Candice and Justin, now wife and husband, met in high school and connected through their love of music.
On the advice of Justin’s uncle, Alan Craddock, a local musician who has been performing around Wichita for decades, the duo decided to try performing professionally.
“In 2011, we booked our first gig at the Artichoke as an acoustic duo and everything really took off from there. Over the years, we have really broadened our sound and brought in other members and the rest is history,” Candice Sullivan said.
Candice describes their sound as eclectic.
“We really perform hits from all genres. We strive for versatility, so in one night we may go from performing Marvin Gaye, to Shania Twain, to Aretha Franklin, to Elton John, to Lizzo, to Led Zeppelin, to Adele, etc. … We really try to make sure that there is a little something for everyone at our shows,” she said. “We truly love connecting with people at our shows, so no matter the size of venue we really try to make each performance feel intimate. This creates a really fun experience for everyone and makes attendees feel like old friends.”
The evening performances on June 10 kick off with The Soul Preachers from 6-7:30 p.m. as they open for Paramount.
The Soul Preachers are a Salina-based classic rock cover band. The band, formed in 1996, consists of Aaron Householter, guitar and vocals; Dave Golden, bass and vocals; and Bill Jones, drums and vocals.
Keeping it simple, The Soul Preachers describe themselves as “three dudes who love to play music and take their audiences along for a fun-filled, entertaining ride.”
Headlining at 7:30 p.m. is Paramount, a popular ‘80s-anthem band. Paramount is made of six members that hail from different towns from Hays to Springfield, Mo. including Eddie Light, lead vocals; Kevin Rome, drums; Brent Normandin, bass and backing vocals; Nevin Truan, lead guitar and backing vocals; John Depperschmidt, keys and backing vocals; and Brian Feltes, sound and light engineer.
Paramount first came together in 2010, with Kevin Rome and Eddie Light as the founding members. The other musicians joined the band along the way, but all have been with the band for a decade as well. All of the members, however, have a long history of being in bands and performing, dating back 30 years, basically since the ‘80s.
The audience can expect a high-energy sing-along of ‘80s anthems from Journey, REO Speedwagon, Def Leppard, Poison, Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses and much more. The band thrives on crowd interaction of all ages and loves audience participation and interaction.
Representatives for the band want readers to know “Paramount loves playing in the Derby area! It is one of the few places that feels like home.”
