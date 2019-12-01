The City held its 9th annual BBQ festival at High Park on June 6-8. The event had a new name, new look and new features. Smoke on the Plains BBQ & Music Fest attendees enjoyed professional and backyard BBQ competitions, kids’ corner with fun and free activities, food trucks, beer garden and more. New attractions in 2019 included live music on Friday night, Saturday mid-day and Saturday evening, a cornhole tournament, and a carnival. Proceeds from this event benefit McConnell Air Force Base Airman and Family Readiness Center, which supports families with deployed service members.

