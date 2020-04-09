Stone Creek Elementary School is over 65 percent finished, new turf is in at Panther Stadium, and several construction projects that are part of the $114 million bond issue for Derby Public Schools have kicked in as April began.
Burke Jones, the district’s director of operations, provided information on projects slated to begin soon.
New Stone Creek Elementary
Crews have finished all masonry work and most of the building’s roof. Windows are installed in both classroom wings. Workers have framed up and completed most drywall work in both classroom wings. Wall tile is up in one wing, and crews are putting in lockers and cabinets.
Cooper Elementary
“This project has been wrapped up by SJCF (the district’s architect for bond projects) and will be out for bid this month by McCownGordon (the construction manager for bond projects),” Jones said. “The project is essentially a new school, with the gymnasium (storm shelter) and media center portion that was constructed in the previous bond to remain.”
Existing classrooms and the cafeteria will remain in operation during construction of the new building. After crews have finished new construction, they will demolish existing portions of the school, Jones said.
Construction is scheduled to begin in early fall with completion in late 2021.
Tanglewood Elementary/Administrative Center
Exterior metal stud framing is complete, and crews are framing walls inside. Piping and electrical above-ceiling work is taking place on the first floor and then will move to the second floor. New classrooms attached to Tanglewood are framed up as well as the link corridor between the two buildings. Workers are installing brick veneer and metal panels.
Oaklawn Elementary
This project is currently in Design Development with SJCF and has been taken to the school board for consideration of approval. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fall.
Derby Hills Elementary
The new gymnasium in phase one of the project “is moving along and on schedule,” Jones said.
The roof is on, which allowed for interior mechanical and electrical rough-in to get underway. Crews also have installed rooftop mechanical units. Crews are working to connect the new gym to the existing building corridor. The second phase of construction – replacement of the existing mechanical system – will begin the day after school is out and will be complete by the end of the summer.
Derby High School
The areas of renovation in the second phase include restrooms, the auditorium, lecture hall, media center, culinary arts, debate room and chemistry rooms. Additions include a multipurpose room/PE space (Panther Activity Center), an alternative learning center and new parking lots with connecting drives. Exterior walls are up at the Alternative Learning Center, and steel erection is underway. Work also is underway for the new Rock Road connection drive. Phase two is scheduled to be wrapped up in October.
Transportation Building
The district is adding a new wash bay to the transportation building. Jones said there would be significant remodeling inside the building including new restrooms, a meeting/training room and an office area. The building will provide ADA access at the main entrance. Replacement paving work will be done in the bus parking lot and drive lanes. Construction is expected to begin in September with completion by mid-2021.
Maintenance Building
An extensive interior remodel will almost double the shop space. The building also will get a new roof, and crews are remodeling bathrooms to be ADA-complaint. Construction is planned to begin in September with completion by mid-2021.
Panther Stadium
New turf is in.
“Be sure and take a look as you drive by on Madison,” Jones said.
The words “Green is Magic” are on the sidelines on both sides of the field. The new track will be installed during the construction of the stadium project. Construction on the stadium is expected to begin after the 2020 football season.
Several other projects are in progress, Jones said.
District Soccer Complex
Light poles are in and operational. Use of the field won’t begin until the fall to give grass time to establish.
Superintendent Heather Bohaty said she couldn’t pick one project she was most excited about in the district.
“Stone Creek Elementary and the Administrative Center/Tanglewood Elementary addition are both projects very visible right now in their phase of construction,” she said. “With advisory committee input, there has been a lot of forethought and planning that has gone into every aspect of Stone Creek Elementary including safety features to innovative learning spaces. I am also really excited about our new Administrative Center/Tanglewood Elementary addition. This will be beneficial to be near other community partners like the library, City and Chamber of Commerce. Combining departments currently spread out between three separate buildings will provide great efficiency for our work.”
Residents can keep up about bond projects on the district’s website, http://derby.ss10.sharpschool.com/bond, on Facebook @derbypublicschools and on Twitter @DerbySchoolsKS.
People can sign up for updates about bond projects by emailing the district’s communications director,
Katie Carlson, at kgcarlson@usd260.com with the subject line “Bond Updates.”
