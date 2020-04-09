Blue Sky Ranch is not the typical ranch. The focus is not on cattle, but on boys and young men in the 14- to 19-year-old age range – and steering them right for life.
“We’re a real different setup out here,” said director Paul White of the nonprofit organization at 8830 S. Hydraulic, just outside of Haysville.
Like any ranch, there’s a lot of work, but it’s a labor of love and passion for White and his crew of mentors.
White also serves as director of education and president of the organization’s board of directors.
The boys come from different backgrounds and areas, but they share one thing in common that many other boys may take for granted: lack of a father.
“Dads are important,” said White, who has an extensive background as a teacher and coach.
The reasons these boys don’t have dads vary greatly. The men may never have been involved in their son’s life.
Or they could be in prison or simply not interested in their offspring.
Although White and his seven fellow mentors aren’t the boys’ biological dads, they can step in and provide a positive male role model for them. That could impact the life of the boys – and help society out, too.
According to statistics provided by the ranch, a high percentage of boys in trouble today don’t have an active father in their lives.
Helping those ‘hurt and broken’
They tend to drop out of high school at a greater rate, exhibit misplaced anger, are often runways or homeless, and involved in teenage pregnancies or suicides.
Turning those negative paths around are worked on through the ranch’s three thrusts, which are education, mentoring and therapy.
Within the therapy department, known as equine-assisted psychotherapy because they use horses, they also work with veterans and children with special needs or at-risk, but the education and mentoring are just with the boys.
The ranch runs a small school from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily. There are now only five boys in it, but White is looking at expansion and is interviewing candidates. It’s a careful process because, as White said, “not every boy fits in it.”
The mentoring program is on Mondays and Fridays from 3:10 to 8 p.m. and has 25 boys. Some of the skills taught are those that a typical teen boy with parents might expect, such as learning how to drive. White said that’s vital because they’ll need to be able to get to a job in a timely and responsible manner in their adult lives.
White and his wife, Tammy, who works as the ranch’s executive director, are open and clear about the religious angle to their work, which they call a Christ-centered ministry that is dedicated to serving the community.
They define their mission as “committed to offering hope, healing, and newfound freedom to those who are hurting and broken.”
Appreciating rewards after struggle
Their volunteers, who they call “The Blue Sky Ranch Crew,” are made up of men and women whom they say “live their faith out loud every day,” and “people that we are so blessed to know and share life with.”
The couple have worked with at-risk children for 30 years. Both have master’s degrees. Paul’s is in education and administration, and Tammy has an MBA in leadership and management.
Tammy said her husband has special skills working with boys and men who need to be respected and loved. That will help them find healing and hope, she said.
To allow the ranch to operate and pay its expenses, the couple are thankful for the community support they receive.
There are people who give monthly, along with one-time gifts and corporate supporters. Among the groups helping is the Association of General Contractors of Kansas, as some of the boys will be headed into the trades field for their jobs.
“We have outstanding partners and consultants,” Tammy said.
Tammy said getting to where they are today was certainly a journey.
“There were many times that we did not know how or if we were going to survive it. We learned that pain and struggling help you sincerely appreciate the good times,” she said.
For more information visit www.blueskyranchkansas.com.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.