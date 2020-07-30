From the moment in March when Governor Laura Kelly shut down schools due to COVID-19, USD 260 started increasing its cleaning and sanitation efforts.
After that initial shutdown, Director of Operations Burke Jones noted custodial personnel cleaned everything in the schools right off the bat – though best practices were not yet known as information continued to be disseminated about the coronavirus.
Given that new information was coming out daily, Jones noted enhanced cleanings were done any time staff or students entered the district buildings (to pick up/drop off supplies). Additionally, staff tried to limit just how many individuals were allowed in the building.
With a number of summer programs currently ongoing (weights, latchkey, extended school year, etc.), custodial staff has had to adjust quickly. Jones noted that under normal circumstances USD 260 custodians would not wipe down high-touch surfaces every day, but those enhanced cleaning practices have become the norm in buildings hosting summer activities.
“Every door handle, every countertop, all of that is getting disinfected every day,” Jones said. “I think we’re implementing the best practices that we
know at this point and what we’re capable of doing.”
The district has also purchased 360-degree electrostatic disinfectant sprayers to help with sterilization practices.
Jones noted the sprayers can fully coat every surface with a disinfectant mist and get to hard-to-reach areas.
“Most people wipe down the top of the desk, but nobody does the bottom,” Jones said.
Though the 360-degree sprayers are not a “magic bullet,” Jones said they are a way to enhance USD 260’s cleaning protocols.
With 60 members of the custodial staff across the Derby school district, Jones said they have maintained a fairly routine schedule over the summer. Depending on how school returns to session, though, Jones will have to determine how much more time will be required to properly clean the school buildings. Summer cleaning has been a way to test efficiencies, Jones said, in terms of timing routines.
Derby schools are always in need of more custodians, Jones said, and this coming school year will be no different. COVID-19 will require more attention to detail – including more frequent surface cleanings. Jones said the district will also be utilizing desktop sneeze shields and has purchased personal protective equipment, a gallon of hand sanitizer for every classroom and more.
