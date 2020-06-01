Karensa Schiffel has made her mark on the Derby Police Department, working her way up the ranks since her hiring in 2006. Schiffel has served as a field training officer, master patrol officer, detective and sergeant.
Currently, Schiffel serves as an Administrative Lieutenant with the Derby PD – the first female officer to reach that rank in department history – a dedicated pursuit born out of a simpler passion.
“When I was a kid, I watched TV and I watched ‘The X-Files.’ It was my favorite show. That’s what sparked my interest in law enforcement,” Schiffel said. “As I grew up, the reality of television versus real life set in, but my desire to work in law enforcement stayed.”
Schiffel served as an intern with the U.S. Secret Service out of Wichita before taking her first official posting in Derby. For the Belle Plaine native, there was a lot to like about the opportunity and the “best of both worlds” it had to offer – noting Derby maintains a small town feel and allows for good community policing, while also being big enough to offer the chance to do investigations.
Having reached the rank of lieutenant, Schiffel said she sees that as validation of the hard work she has put in over the course of her career. Initially, that started with a lot of patrol work but her role has grown to involve more oversight over the years.
“I see big picture items for the department. I was in charge of our investigations and evidence in our accreditation work and recently was moved over to our administrative division,” Schiffel said. “Currently, I’m in charge of building and fleet maintenance, officer equipment, uniform equipment, all department equipment and purchasing.”
Additionally, Schiffel serves as a hostage negotiator on the department’s Special Operations Team and is a drug recognition expert. She is a Law Enforcement Instructor and is involved in the Kansas Law Enforcement Accreditation Coalition and has attended the Kansas Police Administrators Seminar at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center and the Mini-MPA program through Wichita State University.
Most recently, Schiffel teamed with Deputy Police Chief Brandon Russell to ensure the Derby Police Department is accredited through the Commission of Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).
Looking at the big picture, as Schiffel has become accustomed to, accreditation ensures a commitment to best practices and community relations, training, use of force, pursuits and other critical areas. Both Schiffel and Russell became accreditation managers for the process – which included review of all policies and regulations, with modifications to meet CALEA standards.
For their work, both Schiffel and Russell were recently recognized with the Law Enforcement of the Year award from American Legion Post 408 – another rewarding feeling in eyes of Schiffel.
“It’s validation of three hard years of work, even though it’s the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, but we had just completed three years of a huge undertaking, so it was nice to see the recognition for that as our department worked towards achieving accreditation,” Schiffel said.
Doing that work – work that helps Derby PD better serve the community – is important to Schiffel, and she is glad to have those opportunities.
Fostering relationships between the city and the citizens of Derby is something Schiffel sees as a crucial aspect of police work, and she looks forward to continuing to help build up the community through her work with the department.
“When I first started, I liked being able to help people and seeing the results of helping someone through a difficult situation. Now, that’s changed a bit, where I see more of the big picture and I like to see how the department is serving the community and ways that we can have programs or events that do serve the community and help officers serve the citizens,” Schiffel said. “I’m proud of our department. I think to continue in our accreditation process would be great not only for the department but the community as well. I hope we continue to grow together, the city and the department, and continue the wonderful relationship that we do have.”
