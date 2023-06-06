Rockin’ Rico’s Sno Balls has served up tasty frozen treats in Derby for the last 10 years. First started by Doug Penka and Lisa Lampe, the business is now managed by their son, Connor Penka.
Connor said the idea came as a result of a family trip to New Orleans (he didn’t get to go) where they tasted New Orleans-style sno balls – a blend of shaved ice, flavored syrups and cream, ice cream or sweetened condensed milk.
“They were like, ‘This is so good. How can we have this all the time?’” Connor said.
The idea was born and now the Rockin’ Ricos Sno Balls trailer can be found this summer parked near the Derby Plaza Theaters on North Nelson Drive. The name Rockin’ Rico’s was thought up by Connor’s mother, Lisa, who is a big Elvis fan. The Rockin’ Rico logo is a penguin with a guitar and Elvis-style coiffure.
What started as a nice way to supplement the family’s income became a way to make a living for Connor and his sister, who owns a similar business in Colorado.
Connor describes his work as not just a paycheck but a passion.
You can see that passion as he describes the process of making a New Orleans-style sno ball. Not to be confused with a sno cone, which is crunchy ice in a paper funnel where most of the syrup collects at the bottom, New Orleans sno balls are towering masterpieces with layers of shaved ice, syrup and ice cream stacked high in a foam cup. The top extends beyond the cup and is shaped with a funnel to make it a small mountain with rivers of flavor running down.
Connor’s favorite flavor is the Strawberry Blast sno ball that uses wild strawberry syrup, vanilla crème, a scoop of ice cream and sweet drizzle.
The menu at Rockin’ Ricos has dozens of single flavors listed and a variety of special mixtures like Polynesian Pineapple or Snickers Sno. There’s also the “gourmet option” where you can take any flavor and vanilla crème, a scoop of ice cream and sweet drizzle to make your own unique treat. Sizes range from the mini 8 oz. to the King of Rock 32 oz. sno ball.
“Seeing the smile on a customer’s face when you hand them the sno ball is what it’s all about,” he said. “We usually start with the kids coming in for a sno ball but, eventually, the parents try it too and become diehard fans.”
The sno ball business is just one of several jobs for Connor. He also coaches wrestling, is an MMA fighter and budding freestyle rap artist. He sees his future role in the business as a steward and has plans for expanding to more trailers. The idea to enlist other families to operate a sno ball trailer in a franchise-type arrangement is still coming together with the idea of expanding further in the Wichita area and Kansas.
“It’s really like a lemonade stand on steroids,” Connor said.
Rockin’ Rico’s Sno Balls opens June 1. The hours will be 1-9 p.m. when open. Customers can check out the Rockin’ Rico’s Sno Balls – Derby Facebook page for updates.
